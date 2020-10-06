Big Mood Apparel Releases Premiere Collection of GenZ Athleisurewear and Accessories
Big Mood Apparel releases its premiere collection of athleisurewear and accessories geared toward GenZ, the Wild Child Collection.
All pieces in this new and exclusive collection are individually made to order in an effort to reduce industry waste and yet still provide fun and comfortable design. Knowing that every “body” needs options, Big Mood Apparel offers a little something for everyone, no matter who they are on the inside or outside.
Designer Bobbi Newell of Big Mood Apparel is releasing her premiere Wild Child Collection in an exciting and energetic green leopard print. Big Mood Apparel is known for helping those who are young at heart and soul to express themselves in comfort and color without sacrificing style.
Thus, designer Bobbi Newell has created an entire product line of matching and coordinating athleisurewear and accessories featuring fun prints and graphics in men’s and women’s sizes XS to 5XL. The new Wild Child Collection is scheduled to go live on October 20, 2020.
The collection will be exclusively sold through the Big Mood Apparel online storefront at www.bigmoodapparel.com where the limited edition products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
The clothing and accessories in the Wild Child Collection are designed to showcase modern graphics on a backdrop of vibrant prints so that wearers of the exclusive designs can make a statement without sacrificing comfort or style. The collection features comfortable athletic fabric in a bold graphic print that capitalizes on current trends.
The accessories in the Wild Child Collection include biodegradable cell phone cases made from compostable material, which means there are options available for the eco-conscious.
The collection also includes face coverings and footwear so customers can create a coordinated head to toe look. Each individual product has its own name. A few examples are:
Pavement Pounders
Big Mood Bunny Hug
Wild Child Leggings
The Wild Child Collection ranges in price from $6.50 to $112 USD.
Big Mood Apparel is excited to welcome all of its “stans and fam” to the new product line collection they’ve been dreaming about.
About Big Mood Apparel
Bobbi Newell designed the premiere Wild Child Collection for her company, Big Mood Apparel, after noticing a gap in the clothing and accessories industry. Fully matching and coordinating pieces in bold prints and comfortable designs were few and far between. After many months of creative design, planning, and preparation, the full collection will finally be available to the public on October 20, 2020.
For more information about the Wild Child Collection, or for an interview with Big Mood Apparel’s designer, Bobbi Newell, please write to bobbi@bigmoodapparel.com. High-resolution media photos are available upon request.
