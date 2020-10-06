Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Urite brings records has released the Hiplove act Anthony Baidoo in Ghana

I am the best Rapper in Ghana now, Anthony tells urite brings records.

ACCRA, GHANA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His popular song, "Today Be Holiday" has gained a lot of fans and followers on Apple music.

Anthony Baidoo, also known as Anthony B. Hiplove, is a Ghanaian Born Rapper/Vocalist and a songwriter.

He calls his genre of music Hiplove; he says Hiplove is a compilation of African music and pop.

As part of creating the name, he has now attached Hiplove to his stage name Anthony B.

He already has about eighteen songs and one instrumental released on Apple music with the help of his online license distributor Africori Music.

Most of his songs are in English, French and his local Ghanaian language Twi.

As someone who does not joke with his career and is willing to hype the name Hiplove to the world, he said he is ready for shows/collaborations and interviews anytime he is called.

He said he got his inspiration from the legendary Ghanaian artist, Reggie Rockstone and Keith Blair, the Jamaican reggae star.

Anthony Baidoo
Urite brings records
+233 570193641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

