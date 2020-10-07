Golf Simple Unveils Dynamic New Website
New Look Conveys Simple, Approachable Brand Ethos
We are passionate about restoring your love of the game by helping you make improvements in distance, accuracy, and consistency. It’s simple - the more you improve, the more you will want to play.”UNITED STATES , October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Simple, a dynamic young golf brand known for its simple, mindful training approach, recently unveiled a newly refreshed website. The new website comes at a time of positive momentum for the brand, with the need for exercise and fresh air at an all-time high and golf being a naturally socially distanced sport.
— Caleb Marsh
The program, developed by golf enthusiasts Tim Butler and Robert Becker, and instructor, Caleb Marsh, was created to remove barriers to the game, providing simple, straightforward, affordable instruction to golfers of all skill levels.
The new website conveys the brand’s ethos of simplicity and is streamlined for an easeful user experience. Visitors can learn more about the Golf Simple philosophy, browse training tools, shop package options, and gain access to valuable content, including a video training library and digital field guide. The site will be enhanced in the coming months with new training content and product offerings. Golf Simple also has a growing number of followers on social media, regularly posting instructional videos and soliciting topic prompts from the golf community.
“We believe that focusing on the process – not the result – releases your ability to play golf effortlessly,” said Caleb Marsh, Golf Simple Founder and instructor. “Golf has become way too technical,” laments Marsh. “We are passionate about restoring your love of the game by helping you make improvements in distance, accuracy, and consistency swing after swing. It’s simple - the more you improve, the more you will want to play.”
About Golf Simple
Golf Simple is a dynamic young golf brand known for its simple, mindful training approach. The program was created to unlock confidence and increase joy, providing approachable, easy instruction that is relaxed, personal, affordable, and fun. The Golf Simple program is the last lesson you’ll ever need. Learn more at golfsimple.com
Krista Kellogg
Golf Simple
+1 305-310-1331
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn