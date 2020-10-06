News Item

Statement of Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea on the Death of Former Chief Justice Alexander "Sandy" Keith

Posted: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The following is a statement from Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea: “Chief Justice Sandy Keith was a dedicated public servant. He will be fondly remembered as a principled leader who was devoted to improving the statewide court system, addressing racial and gender inequities in the justice system, and ensuring access for all Minnesotans to the legal system. As a family law attorney, Sandy focused on mediation and was nationally-known for his support of alternative methods of dispute resolution. He brought this passion and talent for bringing people together to his work to unify the court system as an institution and as a group of people working together to provide fair and efficient resolution to people’s problems. Sandy believed that judges must be accountable to the citizens of Minnesota, and amplified community outreach and engagement during his tenure as Chief Justice. His greatest legacy in this area was the creation of the Minnesota Supreme Court traveling oral argument program. More than 61,000 students across Minnesota have participated in 50 traveling oral arguments since the program began in 1995, and almost 5,000 people have taken part in related community dinners. The Court is grateful to Chief Justice Keith for his leadership on this and so many other important initiatives that made our justice system better.”