TechAhead realigns its focus to changing requirements of connected world, launches new brand identity
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAhead, a leading mobile app development agency, has been building enterprise solutions for start-ups to Fortune 500 businesses for more than 10 years. They have already developed 2000+ digital products and solutions for 500+ clients globally. Recently, it was named Top Global App Development Company by research firm Clutch.
The new golden decade has started with a Black Swan event — the COVID-19 pandemic. TechAhead continues to provide uninterrupted services to its clients, despite all the challenges posed by the pandemic. It now gears up, in its new avatar with a new logo and client-focused website, to provide solutions for the increasingly connected world. In response to the changing business landscape, the organization is taking an agile turn to meet clients' expectations. Be it a data driven approach to problem-solving, developing smart connected applications, or collecting and analyzing user actions, TechAhead has the requisite technical capabilities to transform your business’ vision to reality.
"More and more customers expect better apps with better user experience, which puts pressure on businesses," said Vikas Kaushik, CEO, TechAhead. He further added, "We realize the importance of meeting customers' expectations because, in the online world, they are just a click away from shifting loyalty. Adopting a customer-focused approach to building solutions, our app design experts create customer experiences that make your products and services stand out. We layer the digital experiences on real-time data collected from user behavior, rendering them fully customized."
TechAhead is all set to meet the demands of new-age businesses by focusing on building connected apps that are efficient, robust, data centric, scalable and secure. Whether you need native apps that are lightning fast, cross-platform apps that are easy to maintain, web apps that can be listed on any app distribution platform, or highly complex enterprise-wide apps, TechAhead has the expertise and experience to develop it for you.
About TechAhead
An award-winning mobile app development company based in the USA, TechAhead has a clientele from countries across the globe. The company is reputed for creating applications that transcend technology and focus instead on enhancing the human-digital experience. The company prides itself with staying updated on the latest things in technology such as Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, DevOps, etc, and use them to develop apps that help its customers stay ahead.
Judy Pickering
