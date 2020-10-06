The Writers of the Future Podcast Garners Finalist in the 15th Annual ‟Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice”

The 15th annual "Podcast Awards: The People's Choice" event recognized the Writers & Illustrators of the Future Podcast a Finalist in the Storyteller category.

‛Writers of the Future’ is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”
— Gary Roen, Midwest Book Review
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual ‟Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice” event was recently held and recognized the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast as a Finalist in the Storyteller - Drama category. The podcast was one of 800 nominated from a field of over 500,000 voting listeners.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast was created following the April 2019 release of ‟L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 35” to provide writing tips on how to write a story, writing fantasy, and creating a career as an artist, and has gone on to post over 90 interviews with Writers & Illustrators of the Future judges, winners, as well as industry professionals.

The Writers of the Future Podcast is available on:
iHeart: http://bit.ly/iHeartWOTF
iTunes: http://bit.ly/iTunesWOTF
Google Podcast Manager: https://bit.ly/GooglePodcastWOTF
PlayerFM: http://bit.ly/PlayerFMWOTF
PocketCasts: http://bit.ly/PocketCastsWOTF
SoundCloud: http://bit.ly/SoundCloudWOTF
Spotify: http://bit.ly/SpotifyWOTF
Stitcher: http://bit.ly/StitcherWOTF

The podcast adheres to the mission statement of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest created in 1983 by L. Ron Hubbard. It is one of several tools providing help to aspiring writers and artists, including the blog, forum, and recently released L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers of the Future Online Workshop. Gary Roen of the Midwest Book Review noted in his review of Writers of the Future Volume 36 that, ‟‛Writers of the Future’ is the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”

The People’s Choice Podcast Awards, better known as the Podcast Awards, are global awards given annually to the best podcasts as voted by the general public. The full award presentation can be seen here: https://www.podcastawards.com .

Seven hundred eighty-six writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners throughout the Contests’ nearly four-decade history. The Writers of the Future writing contest LINK: www.writersofthefuture.com was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide ‟a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 1,150 novels and nearly 4,500 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
For more information about the Contests, go to www.writersofthefuture.com.

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

