Sandstone Diagnostics’ Point-of-Care Diagnostic Technology Available on GSA Schedule

Sandstone's Torq ZDrive and ZDisc for decentralized blood collection

Federal, state, and city government agencies can now easily purchase devices for decentralized sample blood collection applications.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. proudly announces that its Torq™ zero delay centrifuge technology is now listed on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedule for Scientific Management and Solutions - Special Item No. 334515 Laboratory Equipment, GSA contract number GS35F387DA.

The Torq system provides rapid, lab-quality plasma and serum collection anywhere, anytime, by anyone. The technology includes Sandstone’s proprietary Torq ZDrive – a compact, battery-powered centrifuge, and various consumable devices to collect and immediately process capillary or venous blood draws at the point of collection. The technology is intended for use in both existing and novel blood draw workflows to dramatically improve the quality, access, and reliability of plasma- and serum-based diagnostics.

Torq products are available now to support remote patient monitoring for COVID-19 cases, at-home or point-of-care collection for centralized laboratory testing, and to support soldiers, First Responders and Diplomats during Battlefield, Foreign Service or Domestic emergencies. Torq provides speed and integrity for injured or exposed Warfighters, Veterans and Homeland Catastrophe (including Covid-19) victims - in the field or at-home.

Federal, state, and city government agencies can now access Sandstone’s products through Security Solutions Technology (SST) - a service-disabled veteran-owned small business led by Chuck Floyd, 301-273-5620, cfloyd@securitysolutionstechnology.com.

Sandstone Diagnostics is a diagnostic and device biotech company located in Pleasanton, CA.