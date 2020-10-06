ONRAD ANNOUNCES NEW ILLINOIS HOSPITAL CUSTOMER
Phoenix-Based National Radiology Company Adds New Illinois Hospital AccountPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONRAD, a full-service radiology provider, announced the recent implementation of its newest, full-service hospital customer, Thorek Memorial Hospital and its sister facility, Methodist Hospital of Chicago, both of which are located Chicago, IL. Through its engagement with Thorek Memorial Hospital, ONRAD is providing an on-site radiologist to service both locations, provide clinical leadership, and ensure around the clock, final sub-specialty interpretations.
“We are looking forward to a collaborative partnership with ONRAD for the care of our patients and service to our providers in the future” said Edward Budd, CEO of Thorek Memorial Hospital.
“The addition of Thorek Memorial Hospital will complement our existing portfolio of professional services already offered by ONRAD in the Chicago market,” said Dave Engert, President and CEO of ONRAD. “With this opportunity, we have not only added a valued new hospital customer, but will add two more facilities to our growing list of customers that have successfully automated their radiology workflow to reduce overall Turn Around times (TAT’s), reduce the wait time on ED waiting room, and, most importantly improve the patient’s experience.”
Farid Shafaie, MD, ONRAD’s Medical Director, serves as the primary point of contact for all administrative and clinical matters for professional services within the department. Thorek Memorial Hospital is a 218-bed, not-for-profit, acute care facility that has been providing quality, progressive health care to Chicagoans since 1911.
About ONRAD
ONRAD, Inc. is a full-service radiology provider offering customized teleradiology services, subspecialty teleradiology interpretations and quality assurance programs to hospitals, radiology groups, imaging centers and government medical facilities. We offer complete 24-hour creative solutions to help our customers be more responsive in their local markets by complementing and expanding their radiology services already in place. And, ONRAD is accredited by The Joint Commission for 14 years and running. For more information, visit https://onradinc.com
