October 02, 2020 - DCA and City of Atlantic City Announce Deputy Chief James Sarkos as Officer in Charge of Atlantic City Police Department Effective October 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, October 02, 2020

Deputy Chief Sarkos Named Officer in Charge with Retirement of Chief Henry White, Jr.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and City of Atlantic City today announced that Deputy Police Chief James Sarkos will serve as Officer in Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department effective October 1, 2020 until a permanent police chief is named. The announcement comes after Police Chief Henry White’s retirement after 35 years in law enforcement earlier this week.

DCA and the City of Atlantic City have begun the process of selecting the next Chief of Police.

“Chief White was the consummate police professional and a man committed to making a positive difference in the Atlantic City community. He will be tremendously missed, but we anticipate he will continue to find ways to improve people’s lives in his retirement,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “Deputy Chief Sarkos, a 20-year veteran of the ACPD, is a well-regarded police officer in his own right and we believe he will run the police department with professionalism and integrity during these challenging times until a permanent police chief is chosen.”

“Atlantic City is losing a police chief of incredible expertise and conviction during a year unlike any other in the history of our state and nation. We wish Chief White, a man who was born and bred in this great city, nothing but the best in retirement,” said Mayor Marty Small Sr. “It truly is a testament to the strength of the Atlantic City Police Department that we have a talented Deputy Chief who can step up to lead the city’s police officers as Officer in Charge. We look forward to Deputy Chief Sarkos’ steady leadership during these extraordinary times and we thank him for stepping into this role as we work to select a new police chief.”

“I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by City and State leadership. Chief White and I have worked closely during his tenure and I am eager to continue and expand upon his initiatives,” said Deputy Chief Sarkos. “I look forward to working with Atlantic City residents, the business community, and governmental leaders as we continue to move Atlantic City forward. It is my honor to lead the department’s extraordinary men and women in this remarkable city.”

