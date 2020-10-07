Simplex Financials, Inc. Announces Launch of Beta Testing for Snopsis, its First-Ever Social Financial Platform
Simplex Financials, Inc., announced today, the beta release for the first-ever social financial collaboration platform called Snopsis.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplex Financials, Inc., a technology company focused on helping small business owners overcome their financial challenges, announced today that the first-ever social financial collaboration platform, Snopsis, is now available for beta users who signed up for the beta release via the company's website.
— Mike Milan
As a social financial platform, Snopsis analyzes the financial data and helps companies make strategic financial decisions by connecting all the details in their company's data story. For the next 14 days, beta-testers who use QuickBooks Online will have the opportunity to explore the three main features of the Snopsis platform before the product officially launches mid-November to early December 2020. People who sign up before or during this time will remain in the beta-testing environment through the launch date in order to see the progress and provide feedback to new changes and features.
"We are truly excited to be doing something revolutionary by introducing the first-ever social financial platform, giving small-business owners the ability to connect their financial data story with the people who actually impact it,” said Mike Milan, President of Simplex Financials, Inc. “During this focused beta test, we are looking for feedback on usability, functionality and user experience for the platform’s three main features as we gear up for an exciting launch of the entire product in November.”
Three Main Features Included in the Beta Test:
• THE BRIDGE is a one-stop shop to targeted communication with your team. Using a social media style scrolling feed, teams can get all of their critical information in one easy-to-use location and your data is right there to back it all up. For Accountants, THE BRIDGE is where you can stay involved with what’s happening at your client’s business.
• DATA MASH is one of the most unique features offered on the platform as it allows you to give the right people the right piece of information at the right time. Using a custom formula creator, DATA MASH allows you to select any data – internal or external – and combine it into a mathematical arrangement to be used in custom calculations, graphs, charts or discussions. Nowhere else can a small-business owner create customized calculations on the fly using their own data, all from the palm of their hand.
• BOOKMARKS works like a traditional dashboard, only better, with the flexibility to move at today’s speed of business. With BOOKMARKS, everyone in the company can track the things that matter most to them and that piece of information is then saved in a dashboard to be viewed anytime. Snopsis will accept beta users through the testing period until a maximum of 100 users are in the test group, with the opportunity for beta users to get an advanced copy of a feature set before release by signing up through the company’s website. People wishing to request an invite to our focused beta may do so by visiting www.snopsis.com, where they can also subscribe to our newsletter to be advised of future events or early access.
ABOUT SIMPLEX FINANCIALS, INC.
Simplex Financials, Inc. is a technology company focused on helping small business owners overcome their financial challenges. The company's mission is to connect business owners with what they need right now to make their dreams a reality. The platform will integrate with accounting software like QuickBooks® Online, Xero and Sage. Simplex Financials clients are small business owners, who are pre-CFO, that need financial guidance. Thus, providing accountants additional tools as they are to become a "Trusted Business Advisor." For more information, please visit www.snopsis.com.
ABOUT ELEVATE FINANCIAL TRAINING
Elevate Financial Training offers a variety of courses all focused on boosting profitability and cash flow in businesses. The Elevate Financial Training courses include business financial training, financial analysis training, business cash flow essentials training, small business financial training, and more. For more information, please visit www.elevatefinancialtraining.com.
