Abyde teams up with North Carolina Medical Society to deliver comprehensive HIPAA compliance solutions

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde announced today a new partnership with the North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) to provide NCMS members with Abyde’s user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution designed for independent practices.

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has broken records in HIPAA enforcement this past month, including eight settlements totaling $10.8 million in fines. This ongoing enforcement activity emphasizes the continued importance of HIPAA compliance among providers and the need to proactively correct the gaps often found in practice’s compliance programs. Abyde’s collaboration with the NCMS emphasizes continued efforts to help more medical providers meet the government’s standards, improve their compliance programs, and gain the necessary tools to realize HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any size medical practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Partnering with the NCMS emphasizes our joint commitment to helping more providers realize HIPAA compliance and better safeguard their practice against the common threats we’ve seen in recent HIPAA settlements,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to be a part of the NCMS’ proactive approach to helping their providers experience stress-free HIPAA compliance and steer clear of hefty HIPAA fines.”

“The North Carolina Medical Society is pleased to welcome Abyde to our Marketplace to help our members implement and maintain a complete HIPAA program, in the most comprehensive and user-friendly way possible,” said NCMS Vice President for Rural Health Systems Innovation Franklin Walker, MBA. “We look forward to working together to provide our members with valuable education and resources.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About NCMS

The North Carolina Medical Society is the oldest professional member organization in North Carolina, representing physicians and PAs who practice in the state. Founded in 1849, the Society seeks to provide leadership in medicine by uniting, serving and representing physicians and their health care teams to enhance the health of North Carolinians.



