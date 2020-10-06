Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDA Hosting Free Waste Pesticide Collection Event

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a waste pesticide collection event on Monday, October 26 for those in Anoka, Hennepin, and Isanti counties. Through this free event, homeowners, businesses, and farmers can safely dispose of unwanted and unusable pesticides.

The MDA has collected over 8 million pounds of pesticide around the state since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program started in 1990. The program accepts unwanted and unusable agricultural and consumer-type pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers are not accepted.

The collection is open to farmers, homeowners, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other pesticide users. No pre-registration is required. 

The event will be held on Monday, October 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55455.

The collection event will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. If you wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product, contact the MDA at 612-214-6843.

Visit the MDA website for more information on the Waste Pesticide Collection Program.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us

