VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Hosts Record-Setting Virtual 2020 Human Trafficking Summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today launched the 2020 Annual Human Trafficking Summit virtually for the first time in its nine-year history. The online event set a record for registration with more than 6,400 people tuning in from over 40 states at the time of the launch. Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit brings together local, state and national leaders working together to eradicate all forms of trafficking. Attendees have access to more than 15 hours of content covering legal and law enforcement, service delivery, policy and research, and medical and healthcare. This content will remain available and accessible for 18 months following today’s launch.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “COVID-19 may have changed our Summit format, but no obstacle will ever lessen our resolve to end human trafficking and rescue survivors from the abuse and torture they experience at the hands of those who would profit from their misery. That was evident today as we saw thousands come together from across our country and all walks of life with one goal—ending modern-day slavery. What’s even more comforting about today’s virtual Summit, is that it lives on for 18 months as an online resource for anyone who may have missed the launch. Hopefully, this Summit will serve as a resource for those of us dedicated to ensuring that Florida remains a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.”
This year’s Human Trafficking Summit in a virtual format included an opening address by Attorney General Ashley Moody, a welcome message from University of Central Florida’s President, Dr. Alexander Cartwright, and a special keynote address by University of Florida football great and Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow.
To view the Summit online, including Attorney General Moody’s opening remarks and Tebow’s keynote address, register
An awards ceremony presented by Attorney General Moody, Secretary Chad Poppell, and Secretary Simone Marstiller also launched to honor award recipients for the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit.
The following awards were presented
Survivor Advocate of the Year—Chanel Dione;
Community Advocate of the Year—Tomas Lares;
Prosecutor of the Year—Alicia Priovolos;
Law Enforcement Official of the Year—Detective Jason Carter;
DJJ Human Trafficking Advocate of the Year—Venessa Ramos; and
DCF Human Trafficking Investigator of the Year—Damian Smith
The keynote address was given by Tim Tebow, a two-time college football national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and author who also is the Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Established in 2010, the mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Foundation works to put an end to human trafficking, as well as other initiatives designed to make the lives of children better.
The Attorney General’s Office, along with the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Health, the University of Central Florida, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, and the Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee hosted the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit.
You just read:
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Hosts Record-Setting Virtual 2020 Human Trafficking Summit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.