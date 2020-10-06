Provema and iDenfy Announce Collaborative Partnership

The partnership between Provema and iDenfy aims to help people manage their finances remotely and securely.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provema is one of Poland's renowned tech firms, providing people with online loans quickly and safely. There are only a few formalities involved to get a loan. Even the company doesn't require any income certificate from the loanee. Furthermore, borrowers can pay back their loan amount in easy installments.

The company wants to make their payment and loan process as smooth as possible, and for the same, they are trying to keep their formalities minimum. However, before they provide a loan, they need to ensure that the borrower goes through a strict KYC process and comply with all the necessary directives. By partnering with iDenfy, Provema will be able to conduct identity verification of its users remotely.

Due to the widespread use of the internet and mobile communication, most people request loan applications remotely; therefore, Provema needs a robust identity verification partner.

iDenfy is a renowned identity verification solution provider in Lithuania that has tie-up with numberless local and global brands worldwide. The company makes the online identity verification exceptionally smooth and practical by turning a customer’s device into a robust face recognition and ID verification tool. Their verification solution combines liveness detection, ID verification, and face recognition so that customers can get a powerful identity verification system. The company is working with various global brands, and with the partnership with Provema, they are establishing themselves in the Poland market.

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, “We are pleased to work with Provema and we are sure that our verification solutions will help them make the onboarding journey smooth and offer their customer a secure environment.”

Remote identity verification is a great initiative to minimize the risk of fraud when opening an online bank account. The partnership between Provema and iDenfy is formed with a mission to help borrowers verify their identity with their homes' comfort without being physically present.