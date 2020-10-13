Automated 4 or 8 independent, parallel lab reactors in one unit speed up catalyst research
Heterogeneous catalyst testing rates of 120 kinetic data points a week save time and resources during screening
We had the utmost flexibility and highest grade of customization for our customers in mind, when creating the MR series of multi-catalyst reactors for the lab”NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micromeritics Instrument Corp., the world’s leading supplier of high-performance material characterization technologies, enables scientists to accelerate catalyst research with the Micromeritics Multi Reactor (MR) series. The fully automated and computer-controlled Micromeritics MR 4 or MR 8 are highly versatile evaluation units with high throughput testing capabilities for catalyst research; and these reactor systems provide capabilities to investigate 120 kinetic data points per week. Researchers can now comprehensively measure the activity and selectivity of heterogenous catalysts for screening and kinetic studies.
The versatile MR 4 and MR 8 provide operational flexibility for determining optimal reaction conditions and understanding operational challenges for a wide range of applications. Due to the units’ high level of flexibility and gas or optional liquids feeding systems, the MR 4 or MR 8 can be configured to individual application needs: Reaction and regeneration, for example, can be carried in-situ and at consecutive stages thanks to the precise temperature-control and feeding system. “We had the utmost flexibility and highest grade of customization for our customers in mind, when creating the MR series of multi-catalyst reactors for the lab:”, states Terry Kelly, President and CEO of Micromeritics “Providing parallel reaction screening systems for important processes like hydrogenation, reforming, hydrocarbon upgrading studies to pyrolysis and gasification, or selective and partial oxidation measurements. That allows our customers to focus on their catalyst research and development rather than devoting valuable resources to designing and constructing pilot plants.”
The Micromeritics MR 4 or MR 8 are easily integrated with a range of analytics including chromatography and spectroscopy and are operated or monitored via a user-friendly software that makes experimental study definitions easy.
The high productivity catalyst evaluation units are available in multiple configurations:
Micromeritics Multi Reactor MR 4 and MR 8:
• Fully automated, computer-controlled catalyst evaluation unit with 4 or 8 micro reactors for highly flexible screening studies
• Additional configurations are available on request: The number of reactors can be customized to your catalyst screening studies along with independent individual reactor control for kinetic studies and process design.
Micromeritics has extensive experience of building bespoke catalyst screening units for industrial and academic customers, from tailored analytical units through to complete pilot plants. More information on the Micromeritics Multi Reactor series can be obtained from micromeritics.com.
