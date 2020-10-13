Automated 4 or 8 independent, parallel lab reactors in one unit speed up catalyst research

High productivity catalyst evaluation unit Multi Reactor MR 4 with 4 catalyst reactors with GC

High productivity catalyst evaluation unit Multi Reactor MR 4 with 4 catalyst reactors with GC

Heterogeneous catalyst testing rates of 120 kinetic data points a week save time and resources during screening

We had the utmost flexibility and highest grade of customization for our customers in mind, when creating the MR series of multi-catalyst reactors for the lab”
— Terry Kelly, President and CEO of Micromeritics
NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micromeritics Instrument Corp., the world’s leading supplier of high-performance material characterization technologies, enables scientists to accelerate catalyst research with the Micromeritics Multi Reactor (MR) series. The fully automated and computer-controlled Micromeritics MR 4 or MR 8 are highly versatile evaluation units with high throughput testing capabilities for catalyst research; and these reactor systems provide capabilities to investigate 120 kinetic data points per week. Researchers can now comprehensively measure the activity and selectivity of heterogenous catalysts for screening and kinetic studies.

The versatile MR 4 and MR 8 provide operational flexibility for determining optimal reaction conditions and understanding operational challenges for a wide range of applications. Due to the units’ high level of flexibility and gas or optional liquids feeding systems, the MR 4 or MR 8 can be configured to individual application needs: Reaction and regeneration, for example, can be carried in-situ and at consecutive stages thanks to the precise temperature-control and feeding system. “We had the utmost flexibility and highest grade of customization for our customers in mind, when creating the MR series of multi-catalyst reactors for the lab:”, states Terry Kelly, President and CEO of Micromeritics “Providing parallel reaction screening systems for important processes like hydrogenation, reforming, hydrocarbon upgrading studies to pyrolysis and gasification, or selective and partial oxidation measurements. That allows our customers to focus on their catalyst research and development rather than devoting valuable resources to designing and constructing pilot plants.”

The Micromeritics MR 4 or MR 8 are easily integrated with a range of analytics including chromatography and spectroscopy and are operated or monitored via a user-friendly software that makes experimental study definitions easy.

The high productivity catalyst evaluation units are available in multiple configurations:
Micromeritics Multi Reactor MR 4 and MR 8:
• Fully automated, computer-controlled catalyst evaluation unit with 4 or 8 micro reactors for highly flexible screening studies
• Additional configurations are available on request: The number of reactors can be customized to your catalyst screening studies along with independent individual reactor control for kinetic studies and process design.
Micromeritics has extensive experience of building bespoke catalyst screening units for industrial and academic customers, from tailored analytical units through to complete pilot plants. More information on the Micromeritics Multi Reactor series can be obtained from micromeritics.com.

Carrie Mautz
Micromeritics Instrument Corporation
+1 770-662-3636
email us here

You just read:

Automated 4 or 8 independent, parallel lab reactors in one unit speed up catalyst research

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Carrie Mautz
Micromeritics Instrument Corporation
+1 770-662-3636
Company/Organization
Micromeritics Instrument Corporation
4356 Communications Drive
Norcross, Georgia, 30093
United States
+1 770-662-3636
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading supplier of high-performance systems to characterize particles, powders, and porous materials with a focus on physical properties, chemical activity, and flow properties. Our technology portfolio includes: pycnometry, adsorption, dynamic chemisorption, particle size and shape, intrusion porosimetry, powder rheology, and activity testing of catalysts. The company has R&D and manufacturing sites in the USA, UK, and Spain, and direct sales and service operations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Micromeritics systems are the instruments-of-choice in more than 10,000 laboratories of the world’s most innovative companies, prestigious government, and academic institutions. Our world-class scientists and responsive support teams enable customer success by applying Micromeritics technology to the most demanding applications.

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

More From This Author
Automated 4 or 8 independent, parallel lab reactors in one unit speed up catalyst research
Fully Automated and Controlled Catalyst Screening Units for the Laboratory
Low pressure, precision porosity measurements in ultra-microporous range
View All Stories From This Author