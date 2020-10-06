Impact of Biometrics on COVID-19
Biometrics systems are now increasingly regarded as a key piece of technology in the early detection of Covid-19. It is also an important tool for public safety monitoring and patient screening; both of which are necessary to minimize the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Biometric technologies are becoming more relied upon by various industries, particularly in health care, border control, and surveillance, biotech companies, and law enforcement.
Many field agents, security officers, health care workers, and law enforcement personnel rely on temperature and fever detection tech as a defensive weapon against Covid-19. These front-line staff utilize handheld biometric tools, smart clothing, portable thermometers, body-worn gear to detect high body temperatures. On a larger scale, biometric technology is being applied through Closed Circuit TV infrastructure, infrared systems, surveillance cameras, and security barriers at border control locations.
At the command level, biometric technologies are useful in surveillance and face recognition actions. These are being fitted with new screening programs to identify individuals who aren’t wearing protective face gear. New development in artificial intelligence is also used to stabilize identification issues that occur as a result of partial face cover-up. This remains a constant challenge for facial recognition programs; therefore pushing AI and ML algorithms to the next step. There’s also a push in improving contactless biometric tech such as iris recognition to combat the Covid-19 threat.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Ch. Chandra Sekhar, Director at TrueID said, “In the near future, the Covid-19 pandemic will have a major impact on upcoming biometric applications, across various verticals and markets. Biometrics relying on contact-only applications such as fingerprints will suffer the most, particularly in industries like healthcare, workforce management, immigration, visa, and border control. We foresee a transition to touchless biometrics as soon as possible”.
We at TrueID, deliver the task of making biometrics to work for advanced identification and intelligent authentication. We have showcased the miracles of biometrics in identity management for a wide range of applications in Government and Private Sectors. We are the innovators of multiple biometric modalities solutions comprising face, fingerprints and Iris.
