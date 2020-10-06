The Ford Esports and Gaming Division signs WNBA Champion and Gaming Influencer Aerial Powers
Ford Models, Inc. today announced the signing of professional WNBA player and gaming influencer, Aerial Powers to its Esports and Gaming division.
Aerial is a professional women’s basketball player for the 2019 WNBA champion, Washington Mystics of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). She has also played basketball professionally across the globe, including in China, Turkey and South Korea.
Aerial, whose gamertag is POWERzSURGE, is also an accomplished global influencer in the esports and gaming world. She enjoys being a host and broadcaster and has previously commentated for the NBA 2K League on ESPN 2. In addition, she is an avid gamer and actively streams on Twitch where she plays a variety of titles including NBA 2K, Apex Legend, Call of Duty, and Valorant. Aerial is a member of the Global Esports Federation’s Athletes and Players Commission and a brand ambassador for the Health-e-Gamer Foundation and eFuse. She uses her platform to promote healthy gaming and is a strong advocate for making gaming more inclusive for women and people of color. Recently, she announced the All-Female “Powerz Up” NBA 2K20 Tournament hosted by Levels Unlocked Enterprises and Aerial Powers. The tournament is presented by Starburst and HyperX on the World Gaming Network.
“I’m so honored to partner with Ford, one of the most notable agencies in the business. It has always been a dream of mine to work in this space. To be part of their talent in this new Esports and Gaming division brings me incredible joy!” – Aerial Powers
Approaching its 75th anniversary, founded in 1946 by its namesakes, Eileen and Jerry Ford, Ford Models pioneered a new kind of global industry based on beauty. Starting out of their New York City home, Eileen and Jerry established a company and brand that launched and defined the modeling and talent industries. As the agency renowned for innovating model and talent management, Ford Models is the most recognized and respected name in the history of modeling and talent. Today, Ford Models is at the forefront of the cultural conversation, representing talent around the world, operating where culture meets creativity. With its main headquarters located in New York City, and with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, and Chicago, Ford continues to innovate and influence the industries of modeling and talent.
The Ford Esports and Gaming division represents the world’s leading esports athletes, streamers, content creators, teams, leagues, and other stakeholders. Its current talent roster includes Hot 97’s gaming media personality, the “HipHopGamer;” veteran esports event host and on-camera personality, Britanni Johnson; professional CS:GO player and team captain for Team Dignitas, Emmalee “EMUHLETT” Garrido; gaming content creator, “Bobby Solez.” Ford has also signed “Games Award” nominee for “Best TikTok Gaming Creator,” OVERTFLOW as well as ESPN ESPY winner professional NBA2K League player, Timothy “oLarry” Anselimo. Additionally, the division consists of General Manager and Head Coach of Nets Gaming, Ivan “OG KING CURT” Curtiss, professional Street Fighter gamer, Chris “Chris T” Tatarian, and former professional gamer current shoutcaster and host, Paul “Rabies” Santoro. Ford has also signed notable NBA 2K tournament and league organizer, the W.R. Pro-Am League.
