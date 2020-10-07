CB Supplements Multi Collagen Earns NSF International’s Certified for Sport® Certification
CB Supplements becomes first multi collagen to be NSF certified, which tests for potentially harmful levels of contaminants and 272+ athletic banned substances.
Our multi collagen powder product is now available to the working professional, moms and dads, seniors, workout enthusiasts, and the best athletes in the entire world.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED SATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Supplements Multi Collagen Protein Powder recently earned certification from NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program. NSF International is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary supplements.
— Charlie Bailes, Founder
CB Supplements was founded in 2018 with a goal of providing the highest quality multi collagen powder. In late 2019, New York Times Bestseller and globally recognized nutrition expert, Dr. Cate Shanahan, started endorsing CB Supplements and their mission.
“CB supplements multi collagen is formulated to concentrate the nutrients in bone broth, naturally supporting the health of your joints, skin, hair, nails, gut and more.” — Dr. Cate
After Dr. Cate’s endorsement, CB Supplements continued their quest for quality in early 2020 by starting the process to get their staple product, unflavored multi collagen powder, NSF Certified for Sport®. They are the first multi collagen powder on the market to achieve this certification and now allows them to sell directly to professional sport teams and athletes requiring NSF Certified for Sport®.
Products earning Certified for Sport® certification are tested for over 272 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.
NSF International’s Certified for Sport® program helps athletes and consumers make more knowledgeable decisions when choosing supplements. MLB, NHL and CFL clubs provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport® and players are urged to use only these certified products. The Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations.
“We believe in collagen so much that we feel anybody and everybody can and should take it. Having this certification provides us a platform for our product to reach a wide range of people including the working professional, moms and dads, seniors, workout enthusiasts, and the best athletes in the entire world. It’s always been about quality and our hope to impact the health of millions of people.” — Charlie Bailes, Founder.
With certification, CB Supplements is included in NSF’s online listing of certified products and on the Certified for Sport® app. The app features enhanced search capabilities, side-by-side product comparisons and a UPC barcode scanner to find Certified for Sport® supplements.
“NSF International welcomes CB Supplements to the Certified for Sport® program,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. “NSF International is committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, CB Supplements is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes.”
NSF International (nsf.org) is a global public health organization that facilitates standard development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.
