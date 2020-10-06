Cloud Seeding Equipment Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Cloud Seeding Equipment Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

Introduction

"Cloud Seeding Equipment Market"

Cloud seeding is a process to alter the weather conditions that comprises of injecting clouds with chemical agents in order to modify the climate to our will. This is mainly done by diffusing substances that affect the microphysical processes within the cloud. These ‘substances’ are either serve as cloud condensation nuclei or ice nuclei that are generally used for increasing the precipitation, or fog and hail suppression.

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

The global cloud seeding equipment market is primarily driven by increasing concerns for water scarcity in arid regions across the world, due to the threat of climate change and global warming. Government initiatives promoting cloud seeding in areas facing dry spells is also a major factor which boosts the Global Cloud Seeding equipment Market. The United Nations predicts that 14% of the world’s population will suffer from water scarcity by 2025.

High costs of implementation, and lack of effectiveness on this process are factors which restrain the market.

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market – Segment Analysis

By Type, the Global Cloud Seeding Market is segmented into Aerial Cloud Seeding Equipment and Ground-Based Cloud Seeding Equipment. Aerial Cloud Seeding Equipment has dominated the market due to its effectiveness and the ease of covering large areas in short span of time. Another reason why users prefer Aerial Cloud Seeding Equipment is due to its cost effectiveness of this process as compared to Ground-Based Cloud Seeding, per 1000 litres produced.

However, the Ground-Based Cloud Seeding Equipment is also expected to grow in the forecast period primarily from the developing countries. For instance, Chinese Government aims to use Ground-Based Cloud Seeding Equipment in the hopes of regulating the natural water supply in China.

By Applications, the Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is segmented into seeding for Fog Dissipation, Snowfall and Rainfall Augmentation, Hail Suppression, and others. Owing to the rarity of occurrences in events such as hailstorms, the need for cloud seeding equipment to prevent such events is also minimal. Therefore, the dominant segment in this market is the Snowfall and Rainfall Augmentation. Various countries have used this technique for number of times in areas where they facing severe droughts.

Fog dissipation, on the other hand, is also expected to grow during the forecast period due to growing businesses in various cities, especially in developing countries, which mean an increase in the infrastructural conditions and therefore increased number of airports. As cloud seeding equipment for fog dissipation is used mainly by airports for easy transit of planes.

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market- Geographical Analysis

By Geography the market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Global Cloud Seeding Market is projected to be concentrated in the APAC region, with China leading the world in terms of market share. China has been spending extensively on cloud seeding to achieve maximum independence from unpredictable rains, and make their own water supply. The Chinese officials estimate that 10 billion cubic metres (1 cubic metre = 1000 Litres) of additional rain water will be produced through cloud seeding. This is a part of its efforts to make their own ‘Tianhe’ or Sky River which is expected to cover 1.6 million sq. kilometres. Cloud seeding programs are underway in India, as well, with the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra seriously considering this option due to extreme water shortage and drought.

The European Region is also expected to have a healthy growth rate in this market, as there are increased efforts to reduce the dependence of countries’ water supply on erratic rains, and build their own ‘rain cycle’. Russia is the nation leading this market in Europe, with the government spending up to a million dollars on every occasion just to ensure it doesn’t rain during the celebrations.

Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market- Competitive Analysis

The Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is moderately fragmented market, with no market player holds major market share. However, the market players themselves are limited in number. The market players in this segment have an immense need to collaborate with government officials. Optimizing the process to cut costs will eventually lead to a greater demand for cloud seeding equipment market.

North American Weather Consultants, major player in cloud seeding equipment market has come up with an initiative to improve market presence through Technology Transfer to its clients.

Key Takeaways

• The Global Cloud Seeding Equipment Market is still in initial stages of development and offers great opportunities for growth, with the rising problems on water shortages and global warming.

• Market Players have an opportunity to capitalize on the anticipated boom in demand by cutting costs in the process of cloud seeding, or by initiating new policies which boost product acceptance.

• Although the market as a whole is not highly fragmented, new entrants with a significant level of knowledge of bureaucratic processes will be able to have profitable businesses.

