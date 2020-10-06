Brooklyn sends COVID-19 supplies to Equatorial Guinea
Humanitarian mission is being carried out in memory of the first African American priest this week.
I am sure that your efforts to deliver face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be of tremendous help for the people in the region.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.R. 1242 Resilience Project plans to deliver COVID-19 supplies to the Most Reverend Juan Nsue Edjang Maye of the Archdiocese of Malabo in memory of the Venerable Augustus Tolton and to the National Technical Committee for the Response to COVID-19 this week in Equatorial Guinea.
— Rev. Monsignor J. Brian Bransfield, General Secretary at USCCB
This initiative is called Operation Augustus Tolton. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project post humorously honored the Venerable Augustus Tolton at the Brooklyn Bridge Park last year for the 400 Years of African American History. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project will also culminate their yearlong commemoration of the 400 Years of African American History, under the theme: 400 Years - Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership in Equatorial Guinea this week.
The Venerable Augustus Tolton, a former slave, was the first African American priest. Pope Francis has put Augustus Tolton on the path for sainthood. The items were donated by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York and the Office of Brooklyn Borough President, the Honorable Eric Adams. Augustus Tolton was born into a family of slaves in Missouri.
He studied for the priesthood in Rome and was ordained at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in 1886 when he was 31 years of age. He returned to the United States in July 1886, where he delivered his first mass at St. Benedict the Moor, a largely black church in New York City. Soon afterwards, he served the black community, mostly in Chicago.
In a letter sent to Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project this week, The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) reiterated steadfast solidarity with the people of Africa in the wake of COVID-19. Reverend Monsignor J. Brian Bransfield, General Secretary at USCCB said, I am sure that your efforts to deliver face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer will be of tremendous help for the people in the region.
In January, Saint Elizabeth Cathedral in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea was engulfed in flames, which triggered a global response of solidarity from the United States of America. Don Victor Mooney informed the Catholic Leadership, respectfully. Letters were sent to Archdiocese of Malabo, Government of Equatorial Guinea and Don Victor Mooney.
Most Reverend Jose Gomez
Archbishop of Los Angeles
President, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops
I pray that the faithful and all appropriate parties will be generous in their financial support of the recovery efforts. I will also advise my brother bishops who are chairmen of the Committee on International Justice and peace, and of the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa, of this tragic loss. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Most Reverend Wilton D. Gregory
Archbishop of Washington
It was with great sadness that I learned of the recent fire that has damaged your beautiful Cathedral of Santa Isabel. In the face of this tragic situation, I wish to express to you and all our brothers and sisters in Christ in the Church of Malabo, as well as to all of the people of Equatorial Guinea, the closeness and spiritual support of the Church in Washington.
