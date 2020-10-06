Marriott Hotels Brand Debuts in Indonesia's Popular Resort Island with Opening of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

Welcome to a new sophisticated space in Batam, Indonesia Spacious Deluxe King room offers a calm and comfortable respite after a day of exploration, featuring premium amenities and some boasts stunning views of the bay. Indulge in incredible gastronomy from around the globe at the hotel’s urban open-kitchen centered all-day restaurant.

Located on the island's waterfront hub of Harbour Bay, the five-star hotel sets the stage for an inspiring stay through its signature service and facilities

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)