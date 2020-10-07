Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Truck Accident Victims

One of Burbank's leading law firms provides legal help to victims of truck accidents.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm fights on behalf of injured victims, including those injured in truck accidents.

"No one should have to suffer injuries caused by the negligence of truck drivers," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner at the Akopyan Law Firm. “Truck drivers can be negligent in the operation of commercial vehicles, especially when one consider the frequency of long journeys, inadequate rest, fatigue, and distractions among other things.”

"The Akopyan Law Firm stands ready to fight trucking companies and their insurance companies on behalf of victims injured in truck accidents," said Akopyan.

“If you or someone you love was injured in a truck accident, contact Akopyan Law Firm for a complimentary case evaluation."

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has more than a decade of experience fighting wrongdoers and their insurance companies. Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys also includes partner, Ani M. Akopyan, who like Michael Akopyan, was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

The Akopyan Law Firm has recovered millions of dollars for its clients. If you have you been in a truck accident that was someone else's fault, hold them accountable with help from the Akopyan Law Firm.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Source: Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.