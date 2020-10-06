Trump Attracts Followers, Biden Creates Engagement, AI Startup Heepsy Finds
As the campaign unfolds on social media, an AI startup finds that Trump has more followers and Biden higher engagement.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Election Day is just a month away, and in light of the president’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis, online campaigns are more important than ever. A study by AI startup Heepsy highlights that on social media, Trump’s accounts have greater numbers of followers and Biden’s higher engagement.
Engagement rate is a marketing metric used to evaluate the level of interaction between a social media profile and its audience. It varies by network and audience size. Heepsy analyzed follower count and engagement on three social networks: Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
On all three social networks, Trump attracts greater numbers of followers. On Instagram, Trump has 22.3M followers to Biden’s 4.5M. On Twitter, Trump has 86.9M and Biden has 10.4M. And when it comes to YouTube, Trump’s subscribers number 1.23M and Biden’s 247K.
Both profiles are growing with time, but at different rates. Trump has grown his Instagram followers by 2% in the last 4 weeks, and Biden 11%. On Twitter, Trump has gained 600K new followers, and Biden 700K, since Sept. 29th. On YouTube, Trump has attracted 130K new followers since last Tuesday, and Biden 52K.
Biden’s smaller follower bases are generally more engaged. On Instagram, Biden has a high 3.9% engagement rate compared to that of profiles of a similar size. Trump has an average 1.5%. On Twitter, Biden’s 6.56% engagement is over 7x higher than Trump’s 0.90% rate.
YouTube, which offers the ability to like and dislike a video and therefore accounts for both positive and negative engagement, provides different results: Trump comes in at 5.43% and Biden at 3.06%. Due to the president’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis, the Biden campaign has suspended negative advertisements against their opponent.
About Heepsy: Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform powered by big data and AI. Search for Instagram and Youtube influencers, get detailed analytics, and organize your outreach.
Source: Instagram analysis by Heepsy. Twitter and YouTube analysis from candidates’ public profiles. Twitter engagement rate calculated as sum of replies, retweets and likes divided by number of followers. YouTube engagement calculated as sum of likes, dislikes and comments divided by number of subscribers. Sample size: 11 most-engaged tweets and most-watched videos, 1 from each day between 9/24-10/4. Discrepancies may exist due to data updates.
Kate Santoro
Heepsy
+34 688 74 31 57
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn