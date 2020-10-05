Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schools the Number One Concern

Directs Schools in Hot Spot Zip Codes Identified by New York City to Temporarily Close In-Person Learning Beginning Tomorrow 

   

Governor to Meet with Communities in Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties to Discuss Religious Gatherings 

  

New York State to Oversee Enforcement in Statewide Hot Spot Clusters 

  

20 ZIP Codes in Areas with Hot Spots - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - Have 5.5 Percent Positivity Rate  

  

Statewide Positivity Excluding Hot Spot ZIP Codes is 1.01 Percent; 1.22 Percent with Hotspot ZIP Codes Included 

  

8 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday 

  

SLA and State Police Task Force Visits 587 Establishments; Observes 0 Establishments Not in Compliance 

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic and directed schools in hot spot ZIP codes identified by New York City to temporarily close in-person learning beginning tomorrow. The governor noted that New York State needs more data on the threat COVID-19 poses in those schools. Governor Cuomo also announced he will meet with the communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties to address religious gatherings. New York State will oversee enforcement in statewide hot spot clusters. Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State is deploying personnel to directly enforce state guidance within the hot spot ZIP codes. New York State will review the data in affected ZIP codes, gather more school data and determine criteria for reopening the schools.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - 3,473 tests were conducted, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

"My number one concern has always been schools. I said to the parents of this state, I will not allow your child to be sent to any school that I would not send my child, period. And you have my personal word on that," Governor Cuomo said. "If you have to prioritize testing, you want to go to these schools first because you know they are in hot spot clusters, so we have not yet tested some schools in hot spot clusters. Better safe than sorry. I would not send my child to a school in a hot spot cluster that has not been tested and where I did not have proof that the infection rate was low in that school. I would not send my child. I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn't send my child to. We're going to close the schools in those areas tomorrow."

 

New York State continues to track clusters with a particular focus on areas where there are hot spot, cluster situations. Within the top 20 ZIP codes in counties with recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - the average rate of positive tests is 5.5 percent. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 1.01 percent. These 20 ZIP codes contained 21 percent of all positive cases in New York State yesterday, but represent only 6.7 percent of the state's population.

My number one concern has always been schools. I said to the parents of this state, I will not allow your child to be sent to any school that I would not send my child, period. And you have my personal word on that

New York State is conducting focused testing in areas in hot spot communities, predominately in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange Counties. The state is also deploying rapid testing machines in those communities. The top 20 ZIP codes for highest positivity in these counties are available below:

 

COUNTY

ZIP

% POSITIVE 10/4

% POSITIVE 10/3

% POSITIVE - 3 DAY AVG

% POSITIVE - 7 DAY AVG

% POSITIVE - 14 DAY AVG

Orange

10950

12.2%

13.7%

21.3%

17.6%

17.2%

Rockland

10952

17.9%

15.1%

11.7%

12.8%

13.0%

Rockland

10977

15.7%

8.6%

11.8%

12.1%

12.1%

Kings

11223

5.1%

11.3%

9.0%

8.0%

7.1%

Rockland

10901

4.8%

6.1%

5.4%

6.8%

6.1%

Kings

11230

9.3%

8.7%

7.7%

6.7%

6.1%

Kings

11210

7.0%

6.7%

6.2%

5.3%

5.1%

Kings

11219

6.3%

3.9%

4.4%

4.6%

5.4%

Kings

11229

6.8%

3.0%

4.9%

4.5%

4.1%

Kings

11204

10.7%

3.5%

5.2%

4.4%

5.1%

Queens

11367

3.9%

3.8%

4.0%

4.3%

4.1%

Orange

12550

5.9%

7.2%

6.0%

3.8%

2.7%

Queens

11691

2.2%

2.4%

2.7%

3.4%

2.8%

Queens

11374

1.8%

1.7%

2.2%

3.0%

3.0%

Kings

11218

2.7%

4.6%

3.2%

2.9%

2.6%

Kings

11235

2.8%

3.4%

2.8%

2.8%

2.5%

Kings

11234

4.3%

2.5%

2.8%

2.5%

2.1%

Queens

11432

2.8%

3.2%

2.2%

2.1%

1.8%

Kings

11211

1.1%

3.2%

2.0%

1.9%

1.7%

Kings

11209

1.9%

2.5%

1.7%

1.8%

1.6%

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 587 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 0 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 636 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 72
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 149 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,141 (+51)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 25,527

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.8%

0.7%

Central New York

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.6%

1.0%

Long Island

1.2%

0.9%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

2.3%

1.4%

1.9%

Mohawk Valley

0.3%

0.4%

0.5%

New York City

1.4%

1.4%

1.5%

North Country

0.3%

0.3%

0.8%

Southern Tier

1.5%

1.1%

0.7%

Western New York

1.1%

1.1%

1.2%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

Bronx

1.0%

1.0%

1.4%

Brooklyn

2.3%

2.4%

2.5%

Manhattan

0.7%

0.7%

0.7%

Queens

1.2%

1.3%

1.6%

Staten Island

1.4%

1.1%

1.1%

 

Of the 465,515 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,201

11

Allegany

125

1

Broome

1,974

27

Cattaraugus

307

4

Cayuga

231

0

Chautauqua

632

3

Chemung

747

26

Chenango

262

1

Clinton

170

4

Columbia

608

0

Cortland

223

0

Delaware

141

0

Dutchess

5,187

8

Erie

11,798

31

Essex

171

1

Franklin

70

0

Fulton

348

1

Genesee

346

2

Greene

348

1

Hamilton

15

0

Herkimer

348

2

Jefferson

176

0

Lewis

53

2

Livingston

211

0

Madison

503

0

Monroe

6,220

14

Montgomery

238

0

Nassau

47,302

56

Niagara

1,834

6

NYC

246,885

468

Oneida

2,480

2

Onondaga

4,556

19

Ontario

491

2

Orange

12,438

44

Orleans

337

0

Oswego

523

2

Otsego

347

1

Putnam

1,652

2

Rensselaer

945

1

Rockland

16,071

55

Saratoga

1,100

5

Schenectady

1,429

0

Schoharie

87

1

Schuyler

57

6

Seneca

111

1

St. Lawrence

336

1

Steuben

540

6

Suffolk

46,891

49

Sullivan

1,616

1

Tioga

278

4

Tompkins

451

6

Ulster

2,324

9

Warren

416

3

Washington

307

0

Wayne

335

3

Westchester

38,515

40

Wyoming

142

1

Yates

66

0

 

Yesterday, there were 8 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Broome

1

Cattaraugus

1

Dutchess

2

Erie

1

Kings

1

Queens

1

Richmond

1

Schools the Number One Concern

