Cardbots: Cardboard Robotics For Future Makers Now Live On Kickstarter

The first maker robotics platform that uses cardboard robots to help kids to develop skills for the future at home. Now live on Kickstarter.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardbots is pleased to announce its launch on Kickstarter to help kids aged 8+ to develop skills for the future at home. With Cardbots, kids can make fun robots out of cardboard, a material that is abundant, recyclable and easy to work with.

Cardbots has developed a system of biodegradable plastic pieces in order to assemble cardboard without glue or tape, a robot controller with programming software and online curricula. Cardbots has created a learning experience that allows kids to empower themselves to solve problems with technology and to become Future Makers.

Cardbots was created by a team of educators, makers, engineers and designers with many years of experience in EdTech and emergent technologies. During the pandemic and the disruption of the education system, they realized that families need new educational experiences that can take place at home with a true focus on STEAM and skills that kids will need in the future.

The kit is available on Kickstarter and ships anywhere in the world with an exclusive discount on its retail price, including unlimited access to the online learning platform.