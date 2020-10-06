Young Actor Survival Guide Featuring Insight From Minnesota Actor Joe Keith

Joe Keith, St. Paul Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actors who are at the early stage of their career sometimes find it challenging to find genuine insight on what an actor’s life should look like, what to expect, and how to survive.

Universities and drama schools supply a constant stream of real-deal talents each year. Plenty of other talented actors come into the spotlight even without going to drama school. As a young actor, you have to struggle for your own talent to be noticed to stand out amongst the competition. What this means is that you need to position yourself properly to survive. In this article, Minnesota actor Joe Keith provides insight into how young actors can survive and thrive in the entertainment industry.

“Positioning yourself to be noticed in an industry where talents abound will involve extreme dedication and development. So many things will come in here. Firstly, I recommend that you find a mentor. Someone who has some experience navigating the industry and will show you the ropes. Don’t be afraid to develop your knowledge of past masters in the industry. Find out what makes their performances unique, compelling, or interesting. Studying how great actors prepare for their roles, the challenges they face, and what working with the director is like gave me so much insight into developing my career,” says Joe Keith.

Consider signing up for online acting classes if you have a busy schedule or are struggling to find a professional to coach you in person. You can get tutorial videos, expert advice, personalized feedback and coaching, practical projects that include monologues and scenes, and other features from these online acting classes.

“Developing your acting career relies on developing your entertainment industry knowledge. You should be interested in what is happening in the industry. Knowledge is power. Further develop your reading list to include great plays, novels and scripts, biographies of extraordinary people, books about psychology, film, acting, and everything else that interest you. These can help your career immensely,” says Keith.

Another essential thing to do as a young actor is to build relationships. The importance of networking cannot be overemphasized since business today is oiled by who you know, and you are more likely to get a job by meeting potential employers and future allies in person. You never know who might be participating or watching.

While positioning yourself, be prepared to cope with not landing gigs at some points. This means you won’t be getting a consistent paycheck from acting at first, and so you need to do what you can to keep some money coming in. It is said that penury undermines the most burning enthusiasm; even your enthusiasm for acting will not survive in penury. Consider working part-time at an establishment that still gives you room or flexibility to accept auditions.

“Ever since I was young, I was instantly bitten by the theatre bug and knew at that moment that it would be a part of my life forever. The lights, the sets, the costumes and makeup, the choreography and most of all the bravery to stand and sing at the top of your lungs without a care in the world . . . it all fascinated me. And then, of course, there is the payoff: the applause. An audience coming to their feet with cheers, whistles, and applause is just about the most addicting thing there is on the planet, in my humble opinion.,” Joe Keith stated.

About Joe Keith

A lifelong artist, Joe Keith is a triple threat (Singer, Dancer, & Actor) He has had a successful 17-year career in dance, recorded 4 studio albums, and has been in more than two dozen productions throughout the Twin Cities and Western Wisconsin areas.

Joe Keith, St. Paul Minnesota actor Fox TV "Righteous" interview