As COVID Deaths Rise Seattle Company Develops Way to Keep Loved Ones' Heartbeats
Many Americans are stressed by disconnection and loss. Solutions for coping with grief are now more important than ever.SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Seattle, WA) September 29th, 2020 - HeartLight LLC develops innovative ways to retain the Heartbeats of loved ones so they can be seen, heard, and felt. With all the pain and loss suffered by so many during the pandemic, the company decided to find a way for people to stay connected from the heart.
It began when Paul Dupuy reached out to long-time friend, Brent Barton, who had recently lost his son. Paul handed Brent a beautiful wooden box to hold. “I felt a beating heart inside and detached from the world around me as I felt and saw the rhythmic heartbeat. I asked myself, ‘What if this were my son’s heartbeat?’ He died eleven months and one day earlier,” said now CEO Brent Barton. Brent added “We later interviewed people and handed them a HeartLight prototype. They all had the same reaction: The feeling of the heartbeat was hypnotic & the pulsing of light was captivating.”
No one predicted that 2020 was going to include so much suffering. “We feel our products can help people cope with grief in a new and profound way,” said Brent. HeartLight was publicly introduced on the Indiegogo crowdfunding site September 15th, reached 100% of the funding goal in under 24 hours, and continues to sell today with a December shipment time frame. “We are extremely grateful to have reached our funding goal. Continued funding allows us to add important functionality such as recreating a heartbeat of the deceased through their EKG reading. This is how I was able to give my mother a HeartLight with my late brother’s heartbeat in it,” added Paul.
The company has created a “HeartWand” for accurately recording heartbeats, a “HeartLight” sphere that you can hold in your hands to see, hear, and feel the recorded heartbeat. The “HeartSafe” app stores as many heartbeats as you wish in the cloud-based and secure “HeartVault.” In addition, they have been awarded the Arrow Certified Technology badge on their Indiegogo campaign.
Brent concluded, “Many Americans are stressed by disconnection and loss. Solutions for coping with grief are now more important than ever. We have a solution that truly comes from the heart.” You can find their solution on their website (www.HeartLight.me).
About HeartLight
HeartLight LLC (www.HeartLight.me) provides a revolutionary way to record a loved one's heartbeat and share it through light, sound, and touch.
© 2020 HeartLight LLC, based in Seattle, promises to consistently deliver modern ways to uplift and connect to our loved ones, ourselves, and the moments that matter most.
