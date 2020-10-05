Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,047 in the last 365 days.

Review of Enhanced Access Limits Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund

Publication Date:

October 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The temporary increase in access limits under IMF emergency financing instruments will expire on October 5, 2020, unless extended. Access limits under emergency instruments (the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) and Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI)) were increased in April 2020 for a period of six months, from 50 to 100 percent of quota annually and from 100 to 150 percent of quota cumulatively. The increased limits are subject to review and can be extended before their expiration. It is proposed to extend the period of higher access limits for emergency financing for a period of six months, through April 6, 2021. Against a background of continued pandemic-related disruption, staff expects there could be significant demand for emergency lending in the October 2020–April 2021 period, including from countries with pending requests and from countries that received emergency support at levels less than the maximum amounts available. A six-month extension would give more time for countries to benefit from higher access limits under emergency financing.

Series:

Policy Paper No. 2020/044

Frequency:

occasional

English

Publication Date:

October 5, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513558646/2663-3493

Stock No:

PPEA2020044

Format:

Paper

Pages:

19

You just read:

Review of Enhanced Access Limits Under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.