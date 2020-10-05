A Poet’s Path
Mom's Poetry
A woman chronicles her life through poetryPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oftentimes, writing about the story of one’s life is done through prose. But in the case of author Kathleen Dunleavy, her work, Mom’s Poetry, does the same thing, but through poems. It beautifully narrates the author’s life story and experiences in touching, and sometimes hilarious, ways through wordplay and imagery. The collection of poems comes straight from the heart of Kathleen as she shares her thoughts on life, and her love of her family.
Kathleen has always written poems that speak of the things closest to her heart. She witnessed the horrors of 9/11 herself as the patient care director at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in 2001, where she and her staff prepared their unit for the victims of the tragedy. She is a mother of four children and a grandmother of 11, and was widowed two decades ago. For many years, Kathleen had found solace in poetry, writing a Thanksgiving prayer-poem every year, which includes one specific verse for each of her beloved family members.
The book contains various poems from the author’s life experiences over many years. Some are solemn and very spiritual, close to the spirit. Others are poems of gratitude and giving thanks. And then there are some talking of duty, like a poem about 9/11, and on loss, like poems for family deaths. But it’s not all serious and introspective! Some poems, like those about paintings and dogs, are uplifting and will definitely put a smile on any reader’s face and make their day.
Poetry’s power to uplift the heart, comfort the soul, and make one’s day better is present and the main driving force in this book. If you’re a fan of poems, or just life stories in general, this book is a great read.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+ 1800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter