Attorney General Josh Stein Announcement on Proposed Sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center

For Immediate Release: Friday, October 5, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement about the proposed sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center:

“My office will review this transaction to ensure compliance with the standards set by North Carolina law. My office has been engaged with all the relevant parties and is awaiting more information. Our review will begin once we have full information.

“Already, I have heard from many local community leaders about this transaction. Hearing from community members helps inform my review. I urge concerned members of the community to share their thoughts and concerns with my office via ncago@ncdoj.gov.”

