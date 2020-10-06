Terramera Chief Scientific Officer and Visionary Leader, Dr. Annett Rozek, Appointed to Mitacs Research Council

Dr. Annett Rozek, Terramera Chief Scientific Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terramera, the global agtech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture, today announced that Dr. Annett Rozek, Terramera Chief Scientific Officer and accomplished scientist, has been appointed to the Mitacs Research Council (MRC). Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions.

The next step in leadership for Terramera's trailblazing female science executive, the MRC is a multidisciplinary committee dedicated to maintaining the research integrity of all Mitacs programs and is made up of 18 distinguished individuals who have made an impact on Canadian innovation.

“Mitacs has been a longstanding and valued partner to Terramera,” said Dr. Rozek. “The research and collaborations they enable help shape Canadian innovation and fuel our knowledge-based economy, especially as we emerge from COVID-19. I am honoured to accept this invitation and contribute my expertise to their Canadian leadership.”

This is the latest in a long line of accomplishments for Dr. Rozek, a visionary leader with a passion for creating technologies for a healthier world, from food to the environment. Her contributions to science include:

• Launching Terramera’s inaugural Proof® and Cirkil® products and developing the company’s revolutionary Actigate™ Targeted Performance Technology alongside the Founder and CEO,

• Aiding the discovery and development of a first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug, Innate Defense Regulator,

• Authoring 28 publications with 2,126 citations,

• Holding 18 granted or pending patents for her inventions.

Dr. Rozek holds an M.Sc. from Humboldt University and Ph.D. from Simon Fraser University.

As a member of the MRC, Dr. Rozek joins the ranks of other notable Canadian women in STEM including Maryam Sadeghi, CEO and Co-Founder of MetaOptima Technology; Cristina Amon, Dean of the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering; and fellow new additions Michelle Chrétien, Director of the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Design Technologies at Sheridan College; and Nada Jabado, Professor of Pediatrics at McGill University and pediatric neuro-oncologist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“We are honoured to have Dr. Rozek join the Mitacs Research Council,” said John Hepburn, Chief Executive Officer and Scientific Director, Mitacs. “Her extensive experience and diverse credentials bring additional expertise to a team that is dedicated to maintaining the quality and upholding the standards of research.”

About Terramera

Terramera is a global agtech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture in the next decade. With its revolutionary Actigate™ technology platform, which was recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 World Changing Idea, Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 to protect plant and human health and ensure an earth that thrives and provides for everyone. The privately-held, venture-backed company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with integrated operations in Canada, the US and India that include research labs, a greenhouse and farm, and more than 240 patents in its global IP portfolio. For more information, please visit Terramera.com

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada. In partnership with post-secondary institutions, we resolve business challenges using research solutions.

Mitacs is supported by the Government of Canada and provincial governments.

For information about Mitacs and our programs, see mitacs.ca/newsroom.