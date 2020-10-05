David Steinfeld chosen as Top Business Lawyer 2020 by Palm Beach Illustrated Magazine
Palm Beach Illustrated Magazine selected Board Certified expert business lawyer, David Steinfeld, as a top business lawyer of the Palm Beaches for 2020.
The Palm Beach Business Lawyer”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Illustrated Magazine has again selected local Board Certified expert business lawyer, David Steinfeld, Esq. as one of its top business lawyers of the Palm Beaches for 2020. Mr. Steinfeld was also selected for this high honor in 2019.
Mr. Steinfeld owns the Law Office of David Steinfeld. He is one of only 250 business law experts of all the lawyers in Florida. Mr. Steinfeld has been licensed in Florida for over twenty years, is AV-Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, has received Martindale’s prestigious Judicial Edition Award for high reviews by Judges as well as its Platinum Client Champion Award. He holds both a 10.0-Superb rating on AVVO and a 10.0 rating on Justia, lawyer reviews websites.
Dave has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America by U.S. News and World Report, a Florida Super Lawyer, and one of Florida’s Legal Elite. He has also been named a Top Lawyer and Top Attorney in Florida by several organizations and one of the Best Lawyers in South Florida by the Wall Street Journal.
Free and helpful videos, articles, and a blog explaining Florida business law, real estate issues, and electronic discovery can be found on the Law Office of David Steinfeld website at www.ThePalmBeachBusinessLawyer.com.
Florida business Law Office of David Steinfeld introduction video