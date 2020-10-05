Post Session Report :: Monday, October 5, 2020

SB 890, PN 1814 (Mensch) – The bill amends the Tobacco Settlement Act by allow individuals with disabilities to increase their earnings. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1075, PN 2002 (Arnold) – Strengthens the enhancement on child pornography crimes against very young children. Senator Arnold offered amendment A07538 which removes the provisions in the bill relating to the Child Abuse Prevention Task Force and replaces it with the Task Force on Child Pornography. The purpose of the task force is to review any inadequacies in the Commonwealth’s child pornography laws and make recommendations relating to recognizing, investigating and prosecuting child pornography.

The task force membership includes:

The Secretary of Human Services or a designee.

The Attorney General or a designee.

The Commissioner of the State Police or a designee

The Chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency or a designee.

The Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission or a designee.

Two members of the Senate, one appointed by the President Pro Tempore and one appointed by the Minority Leader.

Two members of the House, one appointed by the Speaker of the House and one appointed by the Minority Leader.

The Victim Advocate or a designee.

The President of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association or a designee.

The Director of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape or a designee.

One member of the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

One member of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The director of a rape crisis center located in the Commonwealth, appointed by the Governor.

One representative of a child advocacy center, appointed by the Governor.

Two medical professionals that specialize in child sexual abuse, one appointed by the President Pro Tempore and one appointed by the Speaker of the House.

Two members of the public who has experience in investigations or prosecutions of child pornography or are a victim of child pornography or childhood sexual abuse, one appointed by the President Pro Tempore and one appointed by the Speaker of the House.

The Governor shall appoint a chair of the Task Force and the Task Force must hold at least 4 meetings. Members are not compensated but may get reimbursed for reasonable expenses. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the Joint State Government Commission shall provide technical support and administrative assistance for the Task Force. A report recommended changes to the Commonwealth’s child pornography statutes is due within 1 year of the first meeting of the Task Force.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order.

HB 1984, PN 2789 (Benninghoff) – The bill amends Title 23 (Domestic Relations) by providing that a victim of rape or incest who conceives a child due to that abuse does not need to prove that there is another parent ready to adopt the child to terminate the parental rights of the abuser. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1173, PN 1920 (Yaw) – Amends the Air Pollution Control Act to change the membership of the Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee from appointment by the DEP Secretary to appointment by the General Assembly and Governor. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

SB 1296, PN 1947 (Argall) – Prohibits a county of the fourth class from buying property in a third-class city and taxing it off the tax roll without municipal and school district approval. Senator Argall offered amendment A07215 which was a technical amendment. The amendment was approved by a vote of 47-3 and the bill went over in its order.