Cathy Moriarty’s “INTO THE ARMS of DANGER” with Joey Luthman of Fox/NatGeo's “The Long Road Home” Now Streaming Online

Joey Luthman is "Guy" in this Lifetime thriller, based on a true story, now streaming on demand on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo TV and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Into The Arms of Danger is a cautionary tale not to be missed, with plenty of terror just in time for Halloween 2020.

This is a production of Blue Sky Pictures, Reel One Entertainment, Lifetime Network; directed by Jeff Hare; written by Daniel West and produced by Ken Sanders. Sanders currently has several movies in production, for release in 2020/2021: Beware of Mom, Chasing the One, Twisted Twin and A Deadly Lullaby. Executive producers include Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Barbara Fisher, Breanne Hartley, Gilles LaPlante and Nicole Reid.

Joey Luthman, memorable as Cathy Moriarty’s son, is known for the Fox/ National Geographic TV Series: “The Long Road Home”. When asked about his experience, Joey recalled “Working with the talented cast, crew, director and producers was such a great experience and I hope to work with them again soon.” His character: “Guy” brings some surprises to the plot and to his delusional family. Veteran Actress Cathy Moriarty “Momma” leads the talented cast, that includes AlexAnn Hopkins “Jenny Monroe”, Laurie Fortier “Laura”, Mason Trueblood “Drake”, Sam Meader “Clyde” and Noëlle Renée Beacy “Nicole”.

About Joey Luthman:

Joey Luthman has spent most of his life in front of the camera. As one of the youngest of a large family of thespians in Dayton Ohio, Joey learned his passion for the business at a very young age. One of seven performing children, including his younger sister, Elise Luthman, he was entertaining his older siblings with impressions of Jim Carrey at the tender age of three. At just five years old, Joey booked his first professional role at The Dayton Playhouse (where Rob Lowe also began) in a production of "Nuncrackers" singing "I'm a Little Teacup". He performed in many theatrical productions at LaComedia Dinner Theater, Muse Machine and Milford Theater Guild in Ohio with broadway casts. At age 9 he was discovered at a National Talent Show in Florida and was soon performing as one of five national triple threat finalists on The Tyra Banks Show in Hollywood. Today he is also behind the camera as an active producer, writer, director and cinematographer. He has several films in production at this time.

Well known for his iconic roles such as "Rad Ferris" on Weeds, "Young Luke Spencer" on General Hospital and “SPC Jonathan Ridel” on FOX / National Geographic Series: The Long Road Home.

He recently guest starred on Chicago Med, Speechless, Alexa & Katie and Hawaii Five-0. Many remember his recurring roles as "Roger McFadden" on The Goldbergs and "Teen Zoltan" on Disney’s A.N.T. Farm and “Stuart” on Instant Mom, "Drew" in Modern Family, "Evan" on Private Practice, "Dave" on Nickelodeon’s iCarly, "Emmitt" on Disney's Kickin' It, "Craig Kronberg" on How to Rock and "King Orr" recurring on Chosen Season 2.

With almost 100 credits on IMDb, a few of his memorable movie roles include "Teddy Toblosky" in 10.0 Earthquake with Henry Ian Cusick, “Ronnie Leadman” in The Last Champion with Cole Hauser, “Isaac” in Monsters with Ion Skye, “Young Eli” in Forget Me Not with Bella Thorne & Cody Linley, “Zachary” in Finders Keepers with Tobin Bell & Jaime Pressly, “Lysander” in Opening Night with Anthony Rapp and An American Carol directed by David Zucker.

A recent article by Jason Price in Icon vs Icon reads: “Voted one of Hollywood’s Top 25 young actors to watch according to IMDB, Luthman has already had a storied career at the young age of 23, with guest starring & recurring roles on TV’s biggest dramas including “Hawaii Five-O,” “Chicago Med,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Ghost Whisperer” and “Private Practice.” Over the years, as his skill set has grown, so have the amount of challenging new endeavors he has taken on. Nat Geo’s ‘The Long Road Home,’ is no exception to the rule. as well. Luthman stars as ‘SPC Jonathan Riddell,’ opposite Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”), Jason Ritter (“Parenthood”), Jeremy Sisto (“Six Feet Under”) and Noel Fisher (“Shameless”)” The Long Road Home won many awards and was rated a Top new War Series of 2019.

Joey’s TV shows and movies are currently streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, Sony Crackle, Peacock, Showtime, IndieFlix, Apple TV, CBS All Access, iTunes, STARZ and more.