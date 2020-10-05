Connected Investors Poised to Become America’s Largest iBuyer
As busy home sellers demand faster and more transparent ways to sell their homes, Connected Investors’ CiBuyers introduces its iBuying model that connects sellers with verified real estate investors.
Connected Investors, a social network and real estate investment marketplace made up of nearly a million members, recently opened their new iBuyer program, CiBuyers. This new “decentralized” iBuyer is designed to help motivated sellers, including homeowners, landlords and banks, easily sell properties directly to verified real estate investors. Sellers can skip showings and open houses and the uncertainty that comes with not knowing when they can move. CiBuyer puts sellers in control of their moving schedule.
New Choices for Home Sellers in Today’s Real Estate Market
An iBuyer is a Wall Street-backed real estate investment company that works directly with homeowners providing an instant cash offer to purchase the home outright. They tend to focus exclusively on homes that do not need repairs in certain price ranges and specific markets. iBuyers emulate a real estate brokerage, allowing home sellers to handle their property sales in an efficient manner, reducing stress.
Connected Investors’ CEO, Ross Hamilton, foresaw the new CiBuyer business model years ago and was waiting for the right time to bring it to the market. “The data shows COVID-based defaults will easily dwarf what was seen in the last crash. No matter what the government does, banks and homeowners will be motivated to sell all types of properties in every market around the US; that is where we come in. Within a very short period of time we reached over $100 million dollars in buying power and at this rate are poised to become America’s most well capitalized buying group,” Mr. Hamilton said. By pooling the buying power of many real estate investors, CiBuyer will be able to scale to every city across the U.S.
CiBuyers Distinguishes Itself with Its Verified Buyers Network
This new decentralized iBuyer model makes Connected Investors a choice home sellers will want to consider in this new age of home buying and selling. Kevin Earnest, Head Of CiBuyers, described the core group of real estate investors built to deliver its service: “We have built a network of verified buyers; ready, willing and able to buy any type of property or note in any market.”
CiBuyers is capable of growing into new markets and understands city, county and even neighborhood intricacies. It even takes into account today’s unique real estate market challenges: When COVID hit, iBuyers were forced to stop buying. In contrast, the buyers making up the CiBuyers network did not stop buying and continues to offer a new selling alternative for homeowners.
Currently there are 100 real estate investors a day applying to become CiBuyers putting them on track to have a Billion in buying power by early 2021. Connected Investors manually verifies each application and only accepts real estate investors with a track record of success. This news comes on the heels of Zillow announcing their iBuyer program has reopened and the most well known IBuyer, Open Door, announcing they are going public through SPAC acquisition with a value of $4.8 billion dollars.
iBuying innovations continue to reshape the real estate market, with CiBuyers delivering another opportunity to home sellers. For more information on CiBuyers, please contact:
About Connected Investors
Connected investors is a marketplace and community designed to help remove the many inefficiencies with buying and selling investment real estate. Serving as an ecosystem, their "Linkedin-like" social network provides a marketplace for buyers, sellers, and private lenders to connect. Connected Investors connects buyers with a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be privately funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
