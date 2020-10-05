Acclaimed Author, Adrienne Rubin, on How the Pandemic Might be a Biblical Punishment We are Enduring

Adrienne Rubin, Acclaimed Author. Diamond and Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So many months already and no end in sight. Here we are, home alone, holed up, a bit depressed to be sure. We’re all in the same boat, wondering if it is God who is punishing us or merely making us pay attention. Who, among us, is not afraid?

Whether there is a God or not, it behooves us to live our lives “as if.” It’s been more than 100 years since the last Pandemic, the influenza outbreak in 1918 that killed fifty million people, 675,000 of them in the United States, in spite of self-isolation, quarantine, hand washing, disinfecting, and limited social gatherings even back then. One hundred years later it is definitely time to examine our choices in life, and ask ourselves what we can do for the sake of a better future. We suffer, and our suffering is a stern reminder to find our better selves and to live “as if” one day we shall have to stand before a tribunal in defense of our time here on earth.

We stand at attention as we are asked to examine the offensive behavior we’ve ignored. Succumbing to the forces of human nature is now expected. Generally people don’t simply rise above it. As a result, condoning immorality out of self-interest, deceiving others for one’s own benefit, arrogance and narrow-mindedness have never been more prevalent throughout the world.

The punishment, Biblical and all encompassing, affects us all. No one escapes. Life for everyone has changed during this strange, difficult time of Covid.

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” is a memoir that follows Adrienne Rubin as she first begins in the jewelry business. When Adrienne Rubin enters into the jewelry business in 1970s Los Angeles, she is a maverick in a world dominated by men. She soon meets a young hotshot salesman who doesn’t seem to struggle at all, and when he asks her to be his partner, she is excited to join him. She doesn’t know him well, but she does know his father, and she believes he is as trustworthy as the day is long.

“Diamonds and Scoundrels” shows us how a woman in a man’s world, with tenacity and sheer determination, can earn respect and obtain a true sense of accomplishment. Following Rubin’s experiences in the jewelry industry through the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s—with the ups and downs, good guys and bad—this is a tale of personal growth, of how to overcome challenges with courage and resilience. It’s a story for the woman today who, in addition to a rich family life, seeks a self-realized, fulfilling path toward a life well lived.

“Diamonds & Scoundrels is an incredible story of a woman who seemingly had it all but craved purpose. Through determination, boldness, entrepreneurial spirit and sheer will, she built a flourishing business, smashed barriers and proved that no dream is out of reach if you simply refuse to quit,” states Matt Iseman, host of American Ninja Warrior. It seems that this memoir from Adrienne Rubin is one you don’t want to miss out on.

