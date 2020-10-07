MSUA Announces Lisa Dreher, GuideForce Managing Director, as Incoming Association President
Technology, space industry veteran, and MSUA Board Member brings vision for modernizing organization and expanding influence of mobile satellite user community.
I’m excited to work with our members around the globe to extend MSUA’s contribution in this era of 5G communications and expanding satellite networks in an increasingly mobile, connected world.”MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 6, 2020 – MCLEAN, VA – The Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA), a leader in elevating the voice of mobile services and solutions users, today announced Lisa Dreher as the incoming President to head the global non-profit satellite industry organization. The Board, led by Chairman Erwan P. Emilian, voted unanimously to name Ms. Dreher to lead the organization into its third decade of representing providers and users in the mobile satellite community.
— Lisa Dreher, Managing Director and Founder, GuideForce
“Having served on the MSUA Board and led its Mobility Marketing Committee for three years, it is with great confidence and excitement that I announce Ms. Dreher as our incoming MSUA President,” says Erwan P. Emilian, Chairman, MSUA and Executive Vice President, Speedcast Group. “The energy, bold perspectives and vision she shared with our Board for the future of the MSUA will bring to light new member engagement and benefits while taking our rising organization into the next decade,” continues Emilian.
“The legacy of the MSUA is built on nearly 30 years of satellite industry leadership. It has provided support and a collective voice for business, governmental and NGOs that depend on reliable mobile communications, information and data provided via satellite technology and networks,” says Lisa Dreher, Managing Director and Founder, GuideForce. “I’m looking forward to working with our Board and our members around the globe to extend MSUA’s contribution in this era of 5G communications and expanding satellite network solutions in an increasingly mobile and connected world,” continues Dreher.
“After five years leading the MSUA, I’m thrilled to have someone with Lisa’s background, experience and vision taking the organization into the future,” says Catherine Melquist, outgoing MSUA President and current Executive Director, Enterprise Technologies, NetNumber. “I’m confident that she will bring new creative and innovative ideas to our member community while helping to modernize and digitize this growing organization.”
MSUA will be participating in the Satellite Innovation 2020 virtual conference, October 6-8, 2020. MSUA members receive a 20% discount on their registration. MSUA Chairman, Erwan Emilian, and President Elect, Lisa Dreher, will both be available for meetings throughout the event. Contact marketing@msua.org for member discounts or to schedule a meeting.
To learn how to become an MSUA member, visit msua.org/join.
ABOUT MSUA
The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting satellite mobility innovations and development of the mobile satellite market worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information and ideas among mobile solution providers and users. MSUA sponsors the annual Mobility Satellite Innovation Awards celebrating the top market-proven mobile advancements and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to mobile market development. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.
ABOUT GUIDEFORCE
GuideForce helps companies increase sales with growth solutions and creative marketing designed to engage, captivate and move customers to act. We bring a unique perspective that is at the intersection of the information, communications and technology (ICT) and space industries. We work with innovators creating solutions from the bottom of the ocean to outer space. The one thing they all have in common is a need to take highly technical, ground-breaking products and services and make them easy to understand and purchase. To learn more visit guideforce.com.
