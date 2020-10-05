Bruckner Expressway and Connecting Ramps Project Completed

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of a $204 million project that rehabilitated a half-mile section of the Bruckner Expressway and six connecting ramps between East 141st Street and the interchange with the Major Deegan Expressway and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in the Bronx, prolonging the service life of the viaduct and reducing the need for future maintenance projects. The project was completed on time and on budget. The completion of the project also builds on the Governor's continued commitment to "building back better" in the Bronx, starting with the $75 million rehabilitation of the Sheridan Expressway from an interstate highway to a pedestrian-friendly boulevard, as well as the ongoing $1.7 billion project that will eventually provide direct access to the Hunts Point Market from both the Bruckner Expressway and the new Sheridan Boulevard. "We have made record investments to enhance the quality of life for residents of the Bronx and these new improvements will boost travel and commerce, while increasing the long-term sustainability of this critical roadway," Governor Cuomo said. "Coupled with other transformational projects across the borough, the rehabilitated Bruckner Expressway continues our unprecedented efforts to build back better for the Bronx and for all New Yorkers." Nearly 70 percent of the bridges' deck piers were eliminated with the use of innovative technology "link slabs" made of high-performance concrete, significantly reducing rainwater leaking through the deck and protecting the bridge piers. This in turn reduces maintenance costs and will prolong the life of the viaduct. The project also included replacing bridge decks, repairing concrete piers and steel girders, and replacing all bearings and pedestals. Barriers, railings and drainage structures were replaced, and new roadway lane striping was added. New LED lighting was also installed along the expressway, on the ramps and at intersections below the expressway at 138th, 140th and 141st Streets to enhance safety and visibility for pedestrians and motorists. In addition to the work on the Bruckner mainline, the following six ramps were improved as a result of this project:

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Investing in critical infrastructure is one of the first building blocks in revitalizing communities, and one project at a time, DOT is advancing innovative projects that have generational impacts on the lives of New Yorkers. The completion of this project on this major thoroughfare in the Bronx exemplifies Governor Cuomo's steadfast commitment to building an infrastructure that is smart, sustainable and resilient." Representative José Serrano said, "The Bruckner Expressway's rehabilitation is a key component in jumpstarting our regional economy as we work our way back from the pandemic. I applaud the Governor for making our infrastructure a top priority on his agenda and for his commitment to the Bronx." Senator José Serrano said, "Our infrastructure is a key component of ensuring robust economic activity as well as quality of life for the Bronx community, and I commend the Governor for his commitment to revamping roads here in our borough and across the state. Local residents and businesses rely on the Bruckner daily and this rehabilitation project will enhance transit and commerce in the Bronx for years to come." Assembly Member Carmen Arroyo said, "The Bruckner keeps the Bronx and the surrounding region moving, and with these key improvements to the expressway, our community can continue to come back stronger from the pandemic. I thank the Governor for supporting projects like this because a safe and efficient road network is essential for families, schools and industries to operate optimally." Council Member Diana Ayala said, "The Bruckner Expressway is another example of New York building back better. The economic and environmental benefits these improvements will bring to Bronx is monumental. I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership and vision for the Bronx and New York State." Council Member Rafael Salamanca said, "This community deserves nothing short of safe and reliable roads and the Bruckner Expressway is another example of New York building back better. The economic and environmental benefits these improvements will bring to Bronx is monumental. I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership and vision for the Bronx and New York State." Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said, "As we fight our way back from the pandemic, we need to ensure that our roads and public spaces can support the demands of our community. Our infrastructure is a key component of ensuring the Bronx bounces back with robust economic activity as well as improved quality of life, and I commend the Governor for his commitment to revamping roads in our borough and across the state. The economic and environmental benefits these improvements will bring to The Bronx is monumental."

To reduce impact to motorists during construction, the New York State Department of Transportation maintained three eastbound and westbound Bruckner Expressway (I-278) mainline travel lanes during peak travel times.