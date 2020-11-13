DR. FRANK LAWLIS PARTNERS WITH ADVOCATE ACTRESS, CHRISTINA FULTON, TO FILL THE VOID IN MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS

Dr. Frank Lawlis Christina Fulton

Dr. Frank Lawlis is the CEO of The Mental Health Resilience Foundation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renown Psychologist, Dr. Frank Lawlis, co-founder of the Lawlis-Peavy Psycho Neuro Plasticity (PNP) Center in Texas, Author and longtime advisor, mentor of the "King of Daytime TV", Dr. Phil show, announces his, “Mission of Hope and Choice". As CEO of the, Mental Health Resilience foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, a foundation dedicated to Mental illness and neuroplasticity issues surrounding the brain. Dr. Lawlis proudly partners with mental health giants, such as, Dr. Sophy, Dr. Chirban and Dr. Larry Dossey to name a few. Dr. Lawlis also announces his partnership with entrepreneur, philanthropist Actress, CEO Christina Fulton of Immortal Beauty Inc.

Mental health and wellness have been on the rise globally. The Covid -19 pandemic brought to light the climbing epidemic we’ve seen for decades. After years of experienced based in science, technology, research in the mental health and wellness realm, Dr. Frank Lawlis said, “I’m on a mission of choice and hope”. Together they will fill the void the mental health industry. The Mental Health Resilience foundation is breaking through the pop culture changes, to provide you with world class masterminds available in supporting your brain, your body and your wellbeing.

Dr. Lawlis has focused on clinical and research methods of the mind-body relationship since 1968 when he received his Ph.D. in Psychology with an emphasis in medical psychology and rehabilitation. He was awarded the Diplomat (A.B.P.P.) in both Counseling Psychology and Clinical Psychology. He also received the status of Fellow from the American Psychological Association for his scientific contributions to the field of clinical psychology and behavioral medicine, as well as other awards for his pioneering research in this field. Dr. Lawlis, 79, holds an influential position as chief content adviser to Dr. Phil McGraw. Drawing more than 3 million viewers each weekday, Dr. Phil has been the No. 1 syndicated talk show.

Our foundation has set up programs around mental health issues that start early on in childhood to adulthood. Mental Health Resilience programs have been studied, researched, and are ready to be released for immediate help for our national community in crisis. These plans offer hope in our world of chaos and trauma and may be the next evolution in human connection. Programs to educate our parents, teachers, children, de-escalation of racial conflict, and expansion of medical services program are just a few in our curriculum. “The mission of the Mental Health Resilience Foundation connects deeply to the caring spirit at the University of North Texas. We are committed to supporting and improving mental health and look forward to working with Dr. Lawlis and the Mental Health Resilience Foundation.” Dr. Neal Smatresk, President University of North Texas.

Dr. Lawlis says, “we are looking for the, New Heroes, to lead the way with our foundation.” Externally, technology has brought about the existence of the internet, which for the first time has brought us face to face with the global Consciousness”. Internally we have learned from the field of “neuroplasticity” that our brains continue to change and heal themselves, thus providing us with the awareness of change and that we are capable of creating new visions for ourselves”. The MHR is based on evidential science that brings true vitality to issues through education, self-management and a holistic approach.

Christina Fulton is the Co-Founder and Ambassador of, Mental Health Resilience. In addition, Christina is the CEO and founder of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. Fulton has a groundbreaking, science backed, skincare company founded by herself and Japanese skin master, CEO Iki Sakakura, of Love Renaissance. Christina’s skincare collection has world-class masterminds behind the research and testing, such as Bio Chemists from Caltech University to Japanese scientists, along with award winning plastic surgeon, Dr. Jon Perlman MD. Christina is not new to giving back and creating awareness.

You may know her as the matriarch of Hollywood dynasty Nicolas Cage-Coppola family, and parent to their son, Weston Coppola Cage. Christina has been philanthropic for over 20 years. She founded the Single Mom Foundation in 2006, contributing to the housing, education and careers of courageous single parents who make up a significant portion of our population; she went on to single-handedly design and launch a grassroots give back clothing line manufactured in the U.S, FULCAGE, their with her son Weston Coppola Cage. Christina organized fundraising events with clothing line sales, raising proceeds for the Single Mom Foundation. She was then selected to be the Ambassador to Casa Teresa in 2007, Southern California's homeless shelter, a non-profit organization that provides temporary homes and ongoing support for pregnant women 18 years and older. Fulton is relentless in raising money and awareness for numerous foundations such as Haven Hills, Hats Off to Cancer, Driving Donors, Help Stop the Bully and many more. She continued her efforts in 2013, writing, producing and hosting 58 episodes on TradioV with her hit live streaming show, Playing it Forward, where she highlighted the most incredible people in the world who make a difference. Christina has been noted and awarded by Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, The City of Los Angeles, L.A. County Sheriff Department, California Legislature Assembly, U.S. House of Representatives for her anti-bullying foundation Help Stop the Bully and unyielding fight to help those in need.

Dr. Lawlis strategically aligned Mental Health Resilience alongside world class likeminded masters from, doctors, health gurus, holistic wellness titans with a plan to answer to the needs and desires of so many people that have been let down by the mental illness system. Mental Health Resilience is about:

Dr. Lawlis and Fulton make their way in the foundations mission for people to, "Getting off the pills, and get up the hills”.