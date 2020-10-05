Curatess Appoints New CEO
LOMBARD, ILLINOIS, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curatess is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert (Bob) Manning as its new CEO, effective September 1. Founder Paul Knight will become Chief Product Officer and remain active on the Board. Bob brings a strong record of leadership for growing businesses, while Paul will stay focused on the innovation that defines Curatess.
Bob Manning is an experienced entrepreneur whose career spans more than 20 years in technology and healthcare. Most recently Bob was the CEO at CureMatch, a provider of clinical decision support in the oncology field. While at CureMatch he delivered a partnership with big pharma that provided $12 million in funding, grew the customer base to more than 200 clinical users around the world and was a finalist for CEO of the year in San Diego in 2019. Manning was also a co-founder at TruMed Systems where he revolutionized the way that physician offices manage and store vaccines, preserving efficacy and reducing disease outbreaks. He built that company from concept to a multi-million dollar enterprise. The combination of his experience, drive and culture makes him an ideal fit for Curatess’ next stage of growth.
Bill Sutter, Chairman of Curatess, said, “After a thorough and rigorous search process we are delighted that Bob Manning has agreed to join Curatess as its CEO. Bob has very significant business experience and expertise in growing and improving healthcare startup companies. He has a customer centered philosophy with a strong history of building highly engaged teams, which ideally suits him to lead Curatess at this time. I am personally very pleased that we have been able to attract someone of his caliber, track record and further potential. I look forward to working with him to continue the exceptional growth of our business.”
Paul Knight, Founder and Board Member, said, “I am very proud of the progress and results that Curatess has achieved during my time as CEO. Our team has developed a game-changing platform and I’m thrilled that Bob Manning has joined the business to bring the business to the next level.”
Commenting on his new role, Bob Manning, added, “Curatess has developed a fantastic product with impeccable timing. COVID has required healthcare facilities to fundamentally change how they do business and provide care. Remote care is here to stay and Curatess provides the most thoughtful, complete solution available. I am truly excited about the opportunity to work with the team and lead Curatess into the next stage of its strategic development.”
About Curatess
Founded in 2015, Curatess was developed by Healthcare operators who saw the need to advance how care was delivered to patients in a variety of care settings. The Curatess Open Telehealth Care Delivery Platform helps manage patients where they reside, reducing care setting transfers that are often scary for patients and costly to facilities and payors. Delivering Open Telehealth, health record integration, secure messaging and connected Bluetooth peripherals in conjunction with real-time video and audio streams, Curatess dramatically improves the treatment and recovery of patients in care settings outside of the hospital. Find out more about how Curatess intelligently impacts care delivery by visiting www.curatess.com/media.
