Navigating the Labyrinth of Making Choices
When one is faced with a dilemma, what should they consider to make the best decision?PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every moment in life is the result of a decision, whether this is a major decision or a minor decision, and one won’t always know the full repercussions right away. For teenagers, this is a constant struggle, and the fear of failure, rejection, or harm may hinder them from making the most rational decisions in certain situations. Rian McMurtry’s A Light in the Darkness examines the importance of choices and weighing their consequences.
As the sequel to Between Light and Dark, the book focuses on teen protagonist Angela Fujiwara as she continues to study magic and develop her powers. On her sophomore year, she shares the same problem as that of nonmagical teenagers: how will she fare on a pass-or-fail final exam? On top of that, she must face another question: how long will she be able to keep her powers a secret from her parents?
This urban-fantasy novel combines science fiction, folklore, and mythology to build an intricate world of magic. The teenage characters, driven by complex motivations and personalities, try their best to do what’s right despite the many pressures that hound them. A Light in the Darkness is the second installment of a four-book series.
Rian McMurtry was born and raised in California. He earned his bachelor’s degree in law from the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and his master’s degree in law from George Washington University. He pursued his writing career after a few years of practicing law. In his free time, he enjoys participating in a Renaissance-fair dance troupe.
