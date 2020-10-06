Lydia Keith, Recycle Technologies CEO: How to Build Long-Term Relationships with Your Customers

Lydia Keith, Minnesota CEO of Recycle Technologies Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often difficult to win new customers to try a new product or service, that is why every business needs to protect the segment of their customer base that regularly buys from them as they are the most significant asset their company has. As a business owner, you need to build and maintain a long-term relationship with your existing customers if you will keep enjoying profitability.

Building long-term customer relationships depend largely on customer experience (CX). CX is the result of every interaction a customer has with your business, from navigating the website to talking to customer service and receiving the product/service they bought from you. This experience is all about how you can meet and exceed your customer’s expectations.

In this article, Lydia Keith, CEO of Recycle technologies, discusses how you can build a long-term relationship with your customers by improving the customer experience (CX).

The first area a company should focus on when building relationships is on the issue of reliability.

“Your brand makes a promise to buyers, a promise of quality, comfort, enjoyment, or anything else. If your product or customer experience falls short of expectations, you are bound to lose your customers’ trust at the first stage, and trust forms the foundation of any good relationship. If you fail early, that is, if you are unable to meet customers’ expectations, your customer base will eventually crumble,” says Lydia Keith.

However, if your brand delivers on its promise, you have the opportunity to keep building.

“Customers are looking for brands that will exceed expectations, develop trust relationships, and appreciate their business. There are several ways to give your customers a personalized experience and present your company as the best choice. Prompt response to customers’ questions, concerns, and feedback is expected in business with today's technology. In order for small businesses to compete with brands with large marketing budgets, a stellar user experience, and personal connection is necessary to let customers know they are valued by your brand,” explains Lydia Keith.

Consider the principle of sustainability. According to Lydia Keith, this principle can endear a company to its target audience.

“At the end of the day, simply meeting customer’s expectations is no longer enough to guarantee reoccurring purchases as customers are more than willing to switch to brands that offer them a better experience. Companies all over the world are making sustainability practices effective, innovative, and scalable. This has proven to be a great way for companies to connect with customers and is at the heart of Recycle Technologies’ core mission,” Lydia added.

About Lydia Keith

Lydia Keith is an experienced business professional who started at Recycle Technologies after it was purchased. Her ability to learn quickly, her organizational skills, as well as her knowledge of government requirements and guidelines is incredibly beneficial to Recycle Technologies where she is CEO.

Lydia Keith explains LEDs and Other Non Fluorescent Bulbs