PR 19-12B Langseth v. Buttonwoods Fire District

In PR 19-12, this Office determined that the Fire District violated the APRA by not having written APRA procedures established at the time the Complainant submitted his APRA request, see R.I. Gen. Laws § 38-2-3(d), and by failing to file its annual Certificate of Compliance with the Office of Attorney General. See R.I. Gen. Laws § 38-2-3.16. We directed the Fire District to provide a supplemental submission providing evidence that it is now in compliance with these APRA requirements and addressing whether the violations were willful and knowing, or reckless. Based on the Fire District's supplemental submission, we determined that the Fire District had presented evidence that it is now in compliance with these provisions of the APRA and we did not find sufficient evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless, violation.