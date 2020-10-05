Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,000 in the last 365 days.

Finding Courage amid Change and Chaos

Between Light and Dark

Between Light and Dark

Rian McMurtry

Teens can step up to make brave decisions too

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a lot of teenagers, high school is already a rough terrain to navigate, with its own set of rules for survival, so when an event of a life-altering magnitude happens, what must they do? Between Light and Dark is a young-adult novel by Rian McMurtry that explores that dilemma.

The story centers on Angela Fujiwara, a freshman at Lucas Valley High School in California. Things are going well for her until one fateful day when she and her friends Alex and Seth are involved in a bus crash. As Angela tries to recover from the traumatic incident, she realizes that her life is in serious danger, and strange things unfold around her: sudden occurrences of accidents and crimes, inexplicable paranormal activity, and the appearance of odd characters from a rival high school. Eventually, she finds out that her friends have magic powers and that she, too, can be just like them.

Between Light and Dark revolves around teenage characters trying to prove their worth to a world filled with conflicting morals and shows readers that bravery is not determined by one’s age. In times of adversity, it is the choices that people make that reveal who they truly are and who they can become.
Born and raised in California, Rian McMurtry included some elements of the places where he grew up to add a realistic setting for this urban-fantasy novel. McMurtry studied law at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and practiced law for several years in Davis before he started writing. Between Light and Dark is part of a four-book series.


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.



Writers Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+ 1-800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Between Light and Dark | Book Trailer

You just read:

Finding Courage amid Change and Chaos

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.