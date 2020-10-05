Finding Courage amid Change and Chaos
Teens can step up to make brave decisions tooPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a lot of teenagers, high school is already a rough terrain to navigate, with its own set of rules for survival, so when an event of a life-altering magnitude happens, what must they do? Between Light and Dark is a young-adult novel by Rian McMurtry that explores that dilemma.
The story centers on Angela Fujiwara, a freshman at Lucas Valley High School in California. Things are going well for her until one fateful day when she and her friends Alex and Seth are involved in a bus crash. As Angela tries to recover from the traumatic incident, she realizes that her life is in serious danger, and strange things unfold around her: sudden occurrences of accidents and crimes, inexplicable paranormal activity, and the appearance of odd characters from a rival high school. Eventually, she finds out that her friends have magic powers and that she, too, can be just like them.
Between Light and Dark revolves around teenage characters trying to prove their worth to a world filled with conflicting morals and shows readers that bravery is not determined by one’s age. In times of adversity, it is the choices that people make that reveal who they truly are and who they can become.
Born and raised in California, Rian McMurtry included some elements of the places where he grew up to add a realistic setting for this urban-fantasy novel. McMurtry studied law at McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and practiced law for several years in Davis before he started writing. Between Light and Dark is part of a four-book series.
