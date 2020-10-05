Dealer Profit Services Announces Second F&I Success Webinar for Recreational Dealers - Setting F&I Targets
Each F&I Success Webinar provides key tips and techniques along with industry leader insights enabling recreational dealers to maximize their profits
Just the simple act of measuring the key deliverables in a dealership has a beneficial effect on the actual performance.”ATHENS, GA, USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Setting F&I goals and targets is critical to improving F&I performance," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "Ultimately, the key metric is F&I Net Profit as a percentage of unit sales, and this should be 4% or better. Getting to that results requires a focus on reserve delivery coupled with protective product penetration rates in excess of 65%."
— David Parker, Parker Business Planning
This second webinar, "Recreational F&I Success – Setting F&I Targets", is Wednesday, October 7th at 1:30PM EDT. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LfmAD0-nQZWx_hJbYwdRtQ.
Moderated by Myril Shaw, the session will run for roughly 45 - 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as an interview with David Parker, founder and president of Parker Business Planning. With over 50 years of marine industry, Mr. Parker facilitates 20 Groups and offers dealers consulting services. He will discuss the importance of setting goals throughout the dealership.
These webinars each focus on one area which can potentially enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: the F&I Process; Selling Protective Products; the importance of Compliance; 100% Turnover to Finance; F&I as a lifestyle enabler and so on.
The webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.
Shaw says, "There are two important things that everyone should know and teach about F&I. First is the Hippocratic Oath of F&I – first do no harm – never let F&I stand in the way of a unit sale. Second, you never get more than what you ask for in the first place, so be aggressive while graceful in retreat."
About Dealer Profit Services
The dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.
Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.
Myril Shaw
Dealer Profit Services
+1 470-326-0966
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
F&I Stands For Fun and Inspiration