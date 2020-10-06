Pereless Sunglasses: Focusing on Style, Quality, & Affordability

Sunglasses with good vibes!

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new fashion shop, Pereless Sunglasses offers new and trendy styles all in one site for every season. With popular styles including Luxe, Wild Flower, and Goose, Men and Women can now pull off their favorite look for every occasion.

Pereless Sunglasses is a newly launched eCommerce platform that brings together seasonal favorites from brands known for style, quality, as well as affordability.

“With the ever-changing trends in sunglasses, we are determined to always keep an inventory of our most popular styles as well as keep our ear to the ground on the evolving fashion industry.” Stated Melanie Soto, Director of International Sales.

With a variety of sunglasses only available through online shopping, Pereless Sunglasses offers a wide range of Men’s and Women’s styles that shoppers will be able to access online, as well as through strategic partners.

“Our partnership with global brands such as On My Way opens up new opportunities to reach our ideal audience. With this partnership, Pereless Sunglasses is able to offer our products at a discount to On My Way app users.” Stated Soto.

With a model of maintaining the balance between quality and affordability, Pereless Sunglasses makes it possible for their shoppers to look modern and elegant, without breaking the bank.

For additional information about products and service, visit https://pereless.io/

About Pereless Sunglasses

Pereless Sunglasses was established to meet the varied style of fashion shoppers. As sunglass enthusiasts are always searching for the latest and must-have trends, Pereless is always supplying the sunglasses that fit them best. With headquarters in Woodland Hills, CA, Our support team is always available to help create a seamless shopping process for all our buyers. From start to finish.