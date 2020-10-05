Carving Out One’s Place in the World
The path to proving one’s worthiness is fraught with difficultiesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although youth may give a teenager that feeling of invincibility, the harshness and imperfections of the world may chip away at this confidence and idealism, and the need to be found worthy becomes strong. Rian McMurtry’s Light from Darkness is a thoughtful yet lighthearted work of urban-fantasy fiction that takes a closer look at this struggle.
Light from Darkness is a continuation of the story of Angela Fujiwara, a teenager training to become a powerful wielder of magic. Now on her senior year, Angela is beginning to feel the excitement of graduating from high school, but at the same time, she feels apprehensive about making her own way in the real world and the uncertainties that any young adult must try to overcome. Will she be able to deal with the responsibilities and pressures, and will she be able to use her magic to make a positive difference in the world?
In Light from Darkness, the final installment of a four-book series, readers will witness Angela and the magical characters in her world come of age. As these young adults try to put their plans into action, they will be surprised to find out that some of their jokes may just turn into realities.
Rian McMurtry was born in San Francisco but raised in Marin County in California. He spent his undergraduate years studying zoology at UC Davis but eventually decided to study law at the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento to pursue a career in law. After a few years of practicing law, McMurtry made the refreshing decision to write fiction. His other books are Between Light and Dark, A Light in the Darkness, and Love in the Darkness.
