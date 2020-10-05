Cybersecurity Awareness Month Week One: If You Connect It, Protect It. 

Release Date: October 5, 2020

MADISON – During week one of October's National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), consumers and businesses are encouraged to review the security of their connected devices. With more and more aspects of our lives relying on internet-connected devices, this network of connections creates both opportunities and challenges for individuals and organizations across the globe.

If you connect it, protect it. Consumers may not even realize how many devices they regularly use that connect to the internet. Evaluating and updating the security on electronic devices is a great first step to cybersecurity.

​Take an inventory of web-connected devices in your home such as gaming devices, smartwatches, thermostats, smart TVs, routers, and voice assistants (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, etc.) and of course computers and phones. Once you have accounted for all of the family's devices update the operating systems and antivirus software on the devices in order to protect against recent viruses and to patch any holes that hackers can use to access your systems. Check any accounts associated with these devices and verify that the information is up to date, and passwords and username are strong and secure. Additionally consider: Use two-factor authentication when available. Make your password long, strong and complex. Select security questions where only you know the answer

Join us during the 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) to “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart." learn more by following @WIConsumer on Facebook or Twitter. And we encourage all users to own their role in protecting connected devices. “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart."

