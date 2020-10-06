ArtyA Genève appoints BeauGeste Luxury Brands as its official exclusive Agent in North America
For Rock N’ Roll enthusiasts, the American “Son of Sound” electric guitar-shaped watch, originally created for the the band KISS and worn by the likes of Alice Cooper, Phil Collins. Featured at the MOMA in New York.
When Passion meets Emotion
Yvan Arpa stands out as one of the most audacious and Avant-Garde Tourbillion watches, jewelry, and accessories creator - - even motorbikes! ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its foundation in 2010 in the heart of the City of Geneva, ArtyA has rocked the world of high horology with its stunning creations.
— Thierry Chaunu
The partnership with BeauGeste Luxury Brands signals ArtyA commitment to serve its network of authorized retailers in the North American market.
“We are thrilled that BeauGeste is joining our international network of agents”, said Yvan Arpa, Founder & CEO of ArtyA."
“Thierry Chaunu and his team of well-known and respected industry professionals will bring their long-standing expertise in the segment of luxury watchmaking to selectively promote our commercial expansion to the very best retailers in their respective regions.”
“All of us at BeauGeste Luxury Brands are equally thrilled and proud to represent ArtyA in America”, added Thierry Chaunu.
"ArtyA is unique in many ways, and its artistic approach as well as its superlative excellence in design and workmanship totally match our philosophy and complements the other very fine brands we represent. Our goal is to service VIP retailers with a true ‘white-glove’ approach, at the highest level of dedication and commitment that ArtyA deserves.”
Both teams look forward to blazing new trails throughout the North American luxury landscape!
ABOUT ARTYA & YVAN ARPA:
Yvan Arpa stands as one of the most audacious and Avant-Garde watch creators alive. After having made a significant contribution to some of the biggest success stories in the watch industry, in 2010 he launched his own Brand, called ArtyA. (ART + Yvan Arpa)
The company is 100% independent, with a highly responsive team of fewer than ten people. ArtyA has its own manufacture, something very few Swiss Brands have. The Brand and its manufacture are based in central Geneva. Its indefinable, innovative and trendsetting collections can be divided into six different families, housed in seven different watch cases, ranging from 38 mm up to 47 mm.
ArtyA’s collections all go by the “Son of” brand name: Son of Sound, Son of a Gun, Son of Earth, Son of Gears, Son of Arts, and Son of Love.
These families allow Yvan Arpa to have an open, living playground, in which he can create many variations every year, using some very innovative concepts and unconventional raw materials – such as butterfly wings (under the control of the authorities), stones, real bullets, real (shredded) euros, dinosaur dung, non-circular mechanical gears, cases struck by real lightning (video available at www.artya.com), steel drenched in Arpa blood or in motor oil, to name but a few. All the hand-made dials in the various collections are made by the artist Dominique Arpa-Cirpka, applying numerous techniques – most of which have never before been used in this industry. The research into exclusive or and never-before-used materials and treatments for watches, and the exceptional savoir-faire to implement it, are a jealously guarded secret.
From a mechanical standpoint, ArtyA masters every aspect of the historical knowhow of this age-old industry, from three-hands models to perpetual calendars and tourbillions, from minute repeaters to simpler skeletonized mechanical movements. One final characteristic of ArtyA is the constant evolution of the brand and its models – collections stay, but the watches are all very limited in number, with many of them being unique pieces. Yvan Arpa makes them live and progress every month, every quarter, every year. ArtyA unveils key new creations during Baselworld, but the manufacture’s brainstorming never stops.
Enjoying worldwide success, some of those masterpieces are already in key museums around the world, embodying Iconic Design or Concepts, while others have commanded incredibly high prices in private auctions.
ABOUT BEAUGESTE LUXURY BRANDS:
As an organization consisting of regional independent sales professionals, BeauGeste Luxury Brands is committed to delivering "white glove service excellence". www.beaugesteluxury.com
