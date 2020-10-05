A Life-Changing Quest for Answers
Uncovering the unexpected in the pursuit of accountabilityPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How often is it that we encounter life-changing experiences from near-death experiences? For Angela, the protagonist of the story, a simple life as a popular student and a football player became so much more when she figured herself in an accident. Angela wakes up in a bus where she finds three other students dead including the bus driver. She goes on to find accountability and sues the culprit. The next series of events that followed convinced her that everything she went through even way after her accident was interconnected. She continued to press charges against Seth, but discovered much later that there could be something more in what happened to her than what she sees with her own eyes.
The book Between Light and Dark authored by Rian McMurtry is the first book of its series. It starts off in a real-world setting but takes an interesting turn after Angela's accident.
The book is an interesting read especially for those who enjoy the other-worldly and horror genre. McMurtry incorporated several macabre elements in the story, adding more depth and mystery in the story surrounding Angela’s quest for answers.
Angela tells her story from the first-person perspective. In the book, she recounts the sequence of events that ensued following her life-altering experience. Later on, she finds out that her friends are keeping secrets that she never imagined they would have.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Between Light and Dark | Book Trailer